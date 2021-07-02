Jets, Packers to practice together in August

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The LaFleur brothers will be working in different places this August, but they will get a chance to spend some time together before the regular season gets underway.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and the Jets will travel to Wisconsin to work out with the Matt LaFleur-coached Packers on August 18 and 19. The two teams will play a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 21.

Ties between the coaching staffs go beyond the brothers. Matt LaFleur was on the 49ers staff with Robert Saleh before moving on to become the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

August’s practices will give Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson further opportunity to work against an opposing defense as he prepares for the regular season. The same will be true for Packers quarterback Jordan Love, although we’ll still need to see what Aaron Rodgers decides to do before saying whether Love will be preparing for a starting job.

Jets, Packers to practice together in August originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • $2.8M federal grant to fund Iowa electric buses

    The Iowa Department of Transportation will use a $2.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration to replace nine gasoline or diesel public transit vehicles with battery-electric paratransit buses, the department announced June 28.

  • Packers’ toughest stretch in 2021 could come between Weeks 7-10

    A challenging four-game stretch between late October and early November could be the toughest on the Packers' 2021 schedule.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $14.86, moving -1% from the previous trading session.

  • After Some Shuffling, We Now Know the Official US Women's Tennis Team For Tokyo

    When Coco Gauff advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open last month, she officially grabbed her preliminary spot to the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Gauff's response on Twitter: "2020 goals."

  • Jets & Giants Training Camp: Expectations too high for Zach Wilson? More eyes on Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones? | SportsNite

    With NFL training camps starting at the end of July, the crew discusses the big topics heading into Jets and Giants camps. Are expectation too high for Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson and which Giants player will have more eyes on them: RB Saquon Barkley or QB Daniel Jones? Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Explainer-How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets

    The U.S. debt ceiling comes back into effect at the end of July, putting pressure on the Treasury to reduce its cash balance ahead of the deadline. On Thursday and Friday, reverse repo volumes came off their highs to $742.6 billion and $731.5 billion, respectively. The record volume came after the Fed last month made a technical adjustment to the interest rates it manages, raising the rate paid banks on excess reserves (IOER) held at the Fed to 0.15% from 0.10% and lifting the rate paid on reverse repos to 0.05% from zero.

  • Supreme Court won't hear case of florist who sought to deny service to same-sex wedding

    The Supreme Court once again was faced with a wedding vendor who refused to serve a same-sex couple. Last time it was a baker; this time a florist.

  • 12 pieces of advice from Jeff Bezos, from dealing with failure to shunning the phrase 'work-life balance'

    Bezos has offered nuggets of advice throughout his time as Amazon's CEO, from dealing with failure to the 4 key attributes of a "dreamy business."

  • NFL fines Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy $150,000 for practice violations

    The NFL fined the Dallas Cowboys $100,000 and head coach Mike McCarthy $50,000 for conducting drills during a May practice that featured “excessive contact” between players. Two other teams were also fined.

  • 13 biggest questions for the Green Bay Packers offense entering training camp

    The future of Aaron Rodgers is a huge question mark, but the Packers offense – which led the NFL in scoring a year ago – will have more to answer this summer.

  • Jets’ Isaiah Dunn proving to be more than “the typical undrafted dude”

    It’s not often that an undrafted rookie gets a lot of buzz heading into training camp, but for Jets cornerback Isaiah Dunn, the buzz is real. Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said after minicamp that Dunn looks so good that he could be competing not just to make the roster but to become a significant [more]

  • Michael Cohen said the Trump Organization's charges were the 'tip of the iceberg' and there's more to come

    "There is so much more that's going to be coming," Donald Trump's former personal attorney said after the Trump Organization was indicted.

  • Sources: Mets considering third base upgrades, including Josh Donaldson

    The Mets are focusing on third base as the position to upgrade their struggling offense at the trade deadline, with Josh Donaldson among the options.

  • The Washington Football Team findings suggest the NFL would rather protect Dan Snyder than the victims

    It's all kinds of problematic that the investigation into WFT's vile workplace culture resulted in what amounts to a slap on the wrist for Dan Snyder.

  • Sorry Bezos, Richard Branson Is Going to Space First

    Richard Branson is going to space first. Just nine days before Jeff Bezos, the Virgin Galactic boss is joining VSS Unity's next test flight. The post Sorry Bezos, Richard Branson Is Going to Space First appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 2021 opt out deadline arrives today

    The window closes at 4:00 p.m. ET. No one has passed through it yet, and there’s no indication that anyone will. The negotiated deadline for opting out arrives today. Any player who signed his latest contract before October 1, 2020 may opt out for the season. (In theory, any unsigned draft pick may opt out, [more]

  • Jets cut Jordyn Peters

    The Jets officially announced the signing of offensive tackle Morgan Moses on Friday, which meant the club needed to create a roster spot. New York has done it by cutting one of its recent signees. The Jets announced Friday that they’ve released safety Jordyn Peters. Peters signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted [more]

  • 40 gift ideas your girlfriend will actually love

    These are the best gifts for girlfriends this year, including Ugg slippers, Gravity weighted blanket, Apple AirPods Pro, and the KitchenAid stand mixer.

  • Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

    The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a

  • Urban Meyer receives first NFL discipline before even coaching a game

    Meyer's NFL career continues to get off to a roaring start.