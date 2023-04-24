Jets, Packers finally work out trade for Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers trade soap opera has come to a conclusion, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets came to terms on a deal on Monday.

Per Schefter:

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

And more news: Rodgers will not wear No. 12, which was retired to honor Joe Namath. Look for the multiple-time MVP winner to don No. 8,

Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

With Aaron Rodgers now traded to New York, the Jets are expected to become prime-time darlings when the NFL schedule is released next month and could play up to six prime-time games, per sources. They had one last year, a Thursday nighter vs. the Jaguars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire