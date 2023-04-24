Breaking News:

Jets, Packers finally work out trade for Aaron Rodgers

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Aaron Rodgers trade soap opera has come to a conclusion, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets came to terms on a deal on Monday.

Per Schefter:

And more news: Rodgers will not wear No. 12, which was retired to honor Joe Namath. Look for the multiple-time MVP winner to don No. 8,

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire