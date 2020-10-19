Jets on pace for worst point differential in NFL history

The Jets aren’t just losing this season, they’re losing by historic margins.

After falling to 0-6 with a 24-0 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, the Jets have been outscored 185-75 so far this season. Their -110 point differential is by far the worst in the NFL, and it is equal to the combined point differentials of the second-worst and third-worst teams. (The Jaguars’ point differential is -56 and the Football Team’s point differential is -54.)

Project their current -110 point differential over a 16-game season, and the Jets would get outscored by 293 points this season. That would be the worst point differential in NFL history, topping the current record of -287 by the 1976 Buccaneers. That was the first season in Buccaneers franchise history, and that expansion team is often named as the worst team in NFL history.

The Jets are the favorites to land the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, where they’d likely take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If so, Lawrence will be going to a place where he has a big mess to clean up.

