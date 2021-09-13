Jets P Braden Mann out at least a month with knee sprain

The Jets were forced to use kicker Matt Ammendola as their punter for most of Sunday’s game against the Panthers and they’ll need to find someone to handle the duties for weeks to come.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that Braden Mann will miss the next four-to-six weeks with a knee sprain. Mann was injured in the second quarter on his second punt of the game, which forced the Jets to turn to Ammendola for double duty in his NFL debut.

Ammendola handled things well given the circumstances and averaged 48.5 yards per kick. The Jets are still likely to look for more experienced help as Mann was also the holder for Ammendola and they’ll need to fill that role.

Saleh also confirmed reports that left tackle Mekhi Becton is out for at least a month with a knee injury and that safety Lamarcus Joyner‘s season is over due to a torn triceps. He also said that rookie linebacker Jamien Sherwood will miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury and all those updates will likely lead to several roster moves before the Jets face the Patriots this week.

