Jets owner Woody Johnson expresses 'unwavering confidence' in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh despite 1-5 record

Jets owner Woody Johnson

Everyone knows the Jets are a rebuilding team, but with shaky play from rookie QB Zach Wilson and the team's most recent blowout by the New England Patriots on Sunday, some may question if the right leadership is in place to steer that rebuild.

Jets owner Woody Johnson is confident it is.

"I have unwavering confidence in (GM) Joe (Douglas), (head coach) Robert (Saleh) and the coaching staff," Johnson said before the NFL's fall meeting in New York. "It's a good group."

Gang Green is 1-5, but again, this was expected. After all, this was the youngest team in the league on paper with a first-year head coach and brand new staff in the building. If things clicked right away, it would've been a miracle.

In Wilson's case specifically, it's been up and down as it is for many rookies under center.

"Just a very young team with a 22-year-old quarterback," Johnson said. "He's seeing things for the first time."

Unfortunately, he's going to see his first games on the sideline with injury after suffering a PCL sprain in the first half against the Pats. But before that, Wilson has been knocked down and gotten back up, owned up to his mistakes, and done everything the Jets need him to do.

There have been positives, too, like C.J. Mosley's presence in the middle of the defense as well as John Franklin-Myers and Quinnen Williams up front. Rookie RB Michael Carter has been solid in the backfield with first-rounder Alijah Vera-Tucker blocking well up front. Even the secondary, a big concern for many heading into the season, hasn't played poorly.



As long as the Jets play competitively -- that's been a question mark at times early on, especially this past week -- it seems Johnson won't question what his staff is doing.