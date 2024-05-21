Jets OTA Notes: Aaron Rodgers stands out, Sauce Gardner ready to travel

Last year was a hectic one for Robert Saleh. It started with the Aaron Rodgers pursuit, then Rodgers' acquisition. Eventually came "Hard Knocks" and the circus with it. It built sky-high expectations, only for them to crash and burn when Rodgers’ ruptured his Achilles four plays into the season.

Saleh said he was looking forward to a 2024 where the Jets flew under the radar, avoiding the craziness for a bit.

Then the Jets were handed six prime-time games and named a favorite for the Super Bowl.

"I feel like we can win a championship," cornerback Sauce Gardner said.

Well, so much for hiding.

The Jets held their first media-open Organized Team Activity on Tuesday, affording the opportunity to watch this Super Bowl hopeful.

Here’s the report:

Attendance isn’t mandatory

The Jets had a strong number of players in Florham Park on Tuesday. They were without some notable faces, though, including running back Breece Hall, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, pass rusher Haason Reddick, and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

Receiver Mike Williams and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker also weren’t at practice, but they could have been working inside. Williams is recovering from an ACL tear and Vera-Tucker a ruptured Achilles.

The Headlines

Welcome back Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers diced up the Jets starting defense as the scout-team quarterback the final month of last season. The only ones to see that, though, were the players and coaches in attendance. It had been since last August where the media could watch Rodgers work. That’s what made Tuesday so interesting. Rodgers, recovered from a torn Achilles, was back running the Jets offense.

It didn’t look like he ever left.

"I have a lot of motivation," Rodgers said. "I don’t want to go out like a bum."

Rodgers finished practice 13-of-15 with three touchdowns. He completed 5-of-5 passes in 7-on-7 drills. He was 8-of-10 passing with all scores in full-team drills. The top highlight was a laser deep down the seam to Xavier Gipson for a would-be 40-yard score. Gipson got past the corner while Rodgers' pass arrived just before closing safety Tony Adams could. It was impressive.

“Nothing’s going to stop him,” Gardner said of Rodgers.

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Rodgers must have found the "fountain of youth" with how he’s looked during these voluntary workouts. There have been no signs of his surgically repaired Achilles or age (he turned 40 in December). That’s a good thing for the Jets.

This is a little bit of a new situation for Rodgers, the quarterback admitted when he met the media. There’s pressure knowing his performance is directly tied to potential wholesale organizational changes. He’s embracing that.

"If I don’t do what I know I’m capable of doing, we’re all probably out of here," he said. "I kind of like that pressure, though."

Consistency up front

Every top-tier offensive line across the NFL credits the same thing for their success: The same five guys play together. Talent still reigns supreme, but five playing as one can mask so many inefficiencies. The Jets, for a myriad of reasons, haven’t had the luxury of building said consistency since Joe Douglas took over in 2019. There’s been some combination of late arrivals, rehab, or injuries keeping the group from working together during these important portions of the offseason.

The Jets, in the past, brushed it off. They stressed that the guys could figure it out. They never did.

Good news for the Jets on Tuesday: Left tackle Tyron Smith, whom the Jets signed away from the Cowboys, practiced fully. Bad news: John Simpson, Vera-Tucker and Morgan Moses did not. It’s early, yes, but you want this group getting as many reps together as possible. The five haven’t spent any time together before, and three fifths are learning a new scheme.

"In a perfect world you would have all five play every snap from now until the middle of February," Saleh said. "You want to get those guys working together as much as possible, for sure, and to have our guys healthy and ready to roll.

"To get all five of them out there, so we can get that continuity, is only beneficial."

Traveling Sauce

Saleh and Ulbrich’s defense seldom, if ever, travels their cornerbacks. It stems from its Seahawks roots. All-world corner Richard Sherman didn’t move, so no one moves. There’s been some evolving with this, though. Saleh confirmed that, while not every game, the team plans on having Gardner shadow an opponent’s top target when need be.

The Jets didn’t necessarily find opponents trying to move receivers away from Gardner last year, but did notice they stopped targeting him. He’s such a special talent and entering Year 3, the team expects him to take his game to an entirely new level. Gardner eliminating a player can help this defense immensely.

Gardner is more than up for the challenge. He said Tuesday that he views himself as "one of the best, if not the best" cornerback in the NFL. It’s hard to have the label as the best, though, until your team allows you to shadow the offense’s No. 1.

This year he’ll have that chance.

In with the old

The Jets lost Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency. That’s a blow. Lessening the loss, though, is the arrival of Reddick. While he wasn’t in attendance on Tuesday, Ulbrich seemed straight up giddy at the new pass rusher he has at his disposal.

You can’t match Reddick’s production, Ulbrich said. He’s right. Reddick’s had 10-plus sacks each of the last four seasons, including 27 the last two years. There was some criticism after the Eagles traded him to the Jets that the Temple product chases those sacks . Essentially, he only plays the pass, which makes his side susceptible to the run.

Ulbrich said the Jets will "live" with those bumps, especially if Reddick continues to attack the quarterback at the rate he does.

Nathaniel Hackett back and in charge

The Jets attempted to shake up their offensive hierarchy this offseason with a hire that would have led to a diminished role for Hackett. The Jets were not going to fire Hackett, but this person would have taken over as the lead offensive voice. Ultimately, that hire didn’t happen, so the Jets head into this season with Hackett, Todd Downing and Keith Carter running the show.

Hackett spoke on Tuesday. He said he doesn’t believe Saleh has lost any faith in him. He bristled at the notion the Jets wanted to add someone else to the staff who would have cut into his duties, saying he was involved in all conversations.

Saleh has also taken on a larger role in the offense. This was something Woody Johnson recently said would happen, and Rodgers confirmed has.

Highlights and observations

Rodgers’ touchdown to Gipson wasn’t his only highlight of the day. He also made a very impressive throw to Garrett Wilson for a touchdown in a red zone period. It was a tight-window throw, which Wilson made as he fell to the ground. He then had a neat little touchdown dance as he pretended to dribble the football before taking a jump shot.

This wasn’t the only highlight from Wilson. He made a wild catch as he fell to the ground on an errant pass from Rodgers. Wilson ran a drag toward the left sideline. The pass was behind him. He still brought it in.

Gardner had a diving pass breakup on a Rodgers pass for Wilson. He reached his hand in to swat it away as both he and Wilson fell to the ground.

Allen Lazard caught a touchdown from Rodgers. This one wasn’t as impressive. He was open in the red zone on a slant. He caught the pass at the two, then skipped in.

Irv Charles, who made a ridiculous one-handed catch in training camp last year, made another impressive grab on Tuesday.

Undrafted rookie Eric Watts, whom the Jets committed their most money to, had a would-be sack of Tyrod Taylor. He came around a fellow rookie, first-round pick Olu Fashanu.

Quick hits and tidbits

Pro Bowl defensive end Jermaine Johnson looks leaner. He actually said on social media he’s two pounds heavier, but he looks more shredded. This might be an example of muscle weighing more than fat. He looks good.

The Jets tasked last year’s first-round pick Will McDonald with gaining weight so he can be more involved in the defense. Saleh wouldn’t say if he’s where they want him to be yet – alluding to there still being time before training camp. He didn’t look much larger at practice, though.

Rookie wideout Malachi Corley earned rave reviews from Ulbrich, who coached him at the Senior Bowl. He said you often hear of receivers being “different,” but that’s usually coach speak. That’s not the case with Corley. He called him “intensely physical, nasty.” Hackett later added the Jets need to find ways to get the ball in his hands.

Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen saw extensive work with Hall absent. Allen showed some impressive burst for a big man. Davis had a false start near the red zone. Not sure he heard many hard counts like Rodgers’ at South Dakota State.

The schedule makers did the Jets little favors. They play three games in the first 11 days. Rodgers admitted it’s a “little harder” for him at this age. Saleh said the Jets won’t make any changes to training camp, but there are measures the team is taking to ensure they’ll survive that beginning.

Next up

The Jets will hold their next media-open OTA on Wednesday, May 29.