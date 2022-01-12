Jets OT Morgan Moses doesn't need surgery heading into free agency

Morgan Moses in black Jets uniform

Morgan Moses won't be needing surgery as he heads into free agency.

The Jets' tackle got a second opinion on the knee he injured in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, and the results were an intact MCL, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Moses, then, passed his exit physical before the season officially ended for Gang Green, setting him up for an offseason that doesn't involve rehab.

That bodes well for the 30-year-old the Jets added early after the injury to Mekhi Becton this year. He started 16 games for New York and played solid on a line that had many questions heading into the season.

Will the Jets be interested in bringing him back? They certainly could as Becton was never able to return this year. But, if Becton does return, George Fant earned himself a role on this line next season. We'll see if another team might offer Moses a starting role again instead of joining the Jets as an expected depth piece.

Either way, he'll sleep well knowing his knee is just fine and free agency is right around the corner. Teams should be calling.