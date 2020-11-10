Jets OT Mekhi Becton ruled out vs. Patriots with chest injury
Jets rookie offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will not return against the Patriots after suffering a chest injury late in the first quarter. Cornerback Brian Poole has also been ruled out with a knee injury. Both players had initially been ruled questionable to return in the first half. Trainers took Becton to the blue medical tent before escorting him to the locker room to undergo further evaluation. Chuma Edoga is in the game in place of Becton at left tackle