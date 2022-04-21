Jets OT Mekhi Becton recruits 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Recruitment season is back after 49ers WR Deebo Samuel requested a trade.

Samuel is one of several young star receivers who aren’t expected to participate in offseason workouts and should certainly be on the Jets’ radar. If nothing else, the versatile receiver is on Mekhi Becton’s radar. The Jets tackle tweeted out a succinct message to Samuel suggesting he should join the Jets.

Becton wasn’t the only Jets player to tweet about Samuel. Safety Will Parks predicted the 49ers receiver will join Gang Green.

The Jets are among the teams interested in trading for Samuel, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but that doesn’t mean the 49ers will move him. People within the Jets’ organization don’t think Samuel will be traded unless the 49ers are offered a huge deal, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

The Jets have a lot of assets for a trade, though, including the 10th overall pick and/or multiple second-round picks. Joe Douglas offered both of the Jets’ second-round picks and a third for Tyreek Hill, so that could be on the table as well for a potential Samuel trade.

