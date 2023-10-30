What are the Jets' options at center after latest injuries vs. Giants?

The Jets won a hard-fought game over their crosstown rivals, the Giants, on Sunday but – as seems to have been the case with all their wins this season – it came at a cost.

Starting center Connor McGovern, who played every snap last season, was carted off in the first half with what is reportedly a dislocated knee cap. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that while there's a chance McGovern doesn't need surgery, he is considered week-to-week at this point.

The Jets had plenty of depth and flexibility on their offensive line this season, but with backup center Joe Tippmann – who had been starting at guard – already sidelined by a quad injury, their depth at the center position was starting to get thin. What they couldn’t afford was another injury, but Wes Schweitzer, who had been starting at right guard but slid over to center when McGovern went down, lasted just 10 snaps in the role before he too was knocked out of the game with a calf injury.

Again, the severity of Schweitzer’s injury – and how soon Tippmann might be able to return – is something that we’ll learn more about over the next day or two. However, if Tippmann, Schweitzer and McGovern are all sidelined, even if it’s only for a game or two, the Jets will have to scramble to find someone with whom their offense can function. Even if one of them can play next Monday night, they’ll only be one injury away from being back in this situation, so it’s worth considering contingencies.

Let’s review their options:

See what Xavier Newman has

For Sunday’s game, Xavier Newman had been elevated from the practice squad and ended up filling in for Schweitzer at right guard when he moved across to center. Then when Schweitzer went down, Newman was basically their only option to move into the center position.

Newman is a guard by trade but has learned and practiced all three interior positions throughout his college and pro career. He started one game at center in college and has played 76 snaps there in preseason action over the past two seasons. However, with no preparation time, he was overmatched in the Giants game. Newman’s first snap was fumbled for a costly turnover, the team couldn’t run up the middle, and Dexter Lawrence was creating constant interior pressure.



To his credit, Newman didn’t make any more snap errors after that first one and at least battled well enough that the Jets were able to drive down for the two late field goals to come back and win the game. Perhaps with a week of preparation and first team reps, he will be less limited if forced to start next week, but the Jets would probably prefer to be able to turn to someone more proven.

Go with the best five and shuffle the pack

Another option might be to operate with one of their guards or tackles at the center position. This isn’t ideal, but if they can work on snapping the ball all week until they are comfortable with the process, at least this will enable the team to operate with five experienced players who have played together and can communicate.

As for who might be equipped to handle such a task, left guard Laken Tomlinson was working on snapping the ball on the sideline on Sunday and Max Mitchell saw some work as a center during Senior Bowl week before he was drafted. Billy Turner hasn’t played center, but he’s played the other four positions so he might be the most adaptable player they have.

Otherwise, their only other viable option is probably practice squad guard Jason Poe, who practiced at center with the 49ers during camp, although he only played snaps at guard in preseason.

Bring someone in from outside the organization

At the very least the Jets may need to bring someone in for short-term cover, but could there be anyone out there who might be able to slide right into the starting role at short notice?

Three players on struggling teams who could perhaps be persuaded to part with a center that might fit into what the Jets need are Dan Feeney, Trystan Colon and Corey Levin. Feeney and Levin have been with the Jets during the Robert Saleh era, although they departed before Nathaniel Hackett was hired and put his own system in place. Levin has played in Tennessee under current Jets offensive line coach Keith Carter, though, so his scheme familiarity should be good.

Colon was with the team in training camp, but the Cardinals signed him off waivers and he’s actually starting for them at the moment. They are 1-7 though, so could they perhaps be persuaded to send him back to the Jets for the right price? Feeney and Levin are currently just backups so could be viewed as more expendable, although the Titans may be less willing than the Bears to deal away some depth after Will Levis’ encouraging debut helped them improve to 3-4 on the year.

If a trade isn’t possible, perhaps they could explore poaching Adam Pankey or Chris Glaser from the Cowboys’ practice squad for additional cover. Both were with the Jets until recently.

Finally, the Jets were rumored to have been close to persuading veteran Ben Jones, another player familiar with Carter’s system, to sign for them this year but that ship has likely sailed.

Conclusions

As noted, if all three of the Jets’ top options are unavailable, it’s going to be difficult for their offense to be competitive so they’ll have to make a quick decision on who will start on Monday night and do everything they can to make that player comfortable.

The fact Tippmann wasn’t placed on injured reserve hopefully means the team expects him back soon, but even if he can play on Monday night, there’s always a danger of a re-injury. The Jets will just have keep their options open and respond to the disruption as well as they can.