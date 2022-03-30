Jets operating as if Mekhi Becton will be one of their tackles

When the Jets drafted Mekhi Becton in the first round of the 2020 draft, they immediately installed him as their left tackle and the plan was for him to be there for many years to come.

Becton started his entire rookie season, but his second season ended with a Week 1 knee injury and it also may have altered his spot in the team’s lineup. George Fant earned good reviews for his work on the left side and that’s created some chatter about Becton moving to right tackle next season.

General Manager Joe Douglas said that there have been no decisions made at this point, but that the team fully expects Becton to be in the starting lineup come the start of the season.

“Yes, we are operating like Mekhi is going to be one of our two tackles,” Douglas said. “That’s our expectation, that he’s going to come back ready to roll. . . . I think coach has brought that up. There is a possibility that George would be left, and Mekhi would be right. But, again, I expect both of them to be in our tackle group.”

The Jets are planning to move 2021 first-rounder Alijah Vera-Tucker from left guard to right guard after signing Laken Tomlinson, so Becton wouldn’t be the only offensive lineman on the move as the Jets try to put together the best possible unit in front of quarterback Zach Wilson for his second NFL season.

