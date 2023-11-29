Jets open practice window for Aaron Rodgers - is it the right move?

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the news that the quarterback’s 21-day practice window has been opened - and shares whether or not it’s the correct decision for the team at this point in the season.

JASON FITZ: The Jets have opened the 21-day practice window for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, getting their star one step closer to seeing the field. I guess the question here is why? Look at where they stand right now. They're 15th in the AFC. They're 4 and 7, and they have a quarterback right now playing for them that's not going to give them much hope over the course of the next few weeks.

Even with the 21-day window open, you have to ask yourself how competitive the Jets will be or can be by the time Aaron Rodgers could step on the field. And then you have the other question of risk. Look at what we're playing for now. If you're the Jets and you're Aaron Rodgers, you're no longer playing for this season. It's probably going to take 10 wins to get into the playoffs in the AFC, meaning there's not even room for them to lose a single other game and still make the playoffs.

So now it becomes about next year. And as much as you want to start to create a culture for next year based on what you accomplished this year, why take that risk? While Aaron Rodgers has been lost for the Jets this year, we have to start to acknowledge that everything should be focused on how to make 2024 different and better. Coming back too early from an injury, coming back soon in an injury for no reason is not a good plan for the Jets long term. Even if short term it brings excitement to the team and excitement to the league, long term, the risk, will never be worth it.