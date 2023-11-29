Jets open Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window

There officially is a chance we'll see Aaron Rodgers playing for the Jets again before the season is over.

New York has designated Rodgers to return from injured reserve, opening up his 21-day practice window, head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday.

Saleh said that this is a different kind of step for Rodgers than it is for others, who are directly getting ready to play. As Saleh put it, this will allow Rodgers to throw to teammates on the practice field in individual drills instead of just throwing to members of the Jets’ staff.

“This isn’t so much getting ready to play as much as it is a progression in his rehab,” Saleh said. “So, there’s no added risk to it. There’s certain things he's been clear for that we’re going to allow him to do.”

Rodgers was on the field for just four plays before suffering his Achilles tear in Week 1. Saleh said it’s a credit to Rodgers that he can even be in this position

“I know we’re getting caught up in trying to create a narrative around it, but the true narrative is, he’s old school in the sense that he’s driven,” Saleh said. “Is there motivation to be the first to ever do it? Sure. That’s OK That’s his why.

“It’s a mentality that I think young guys should be able to [gravitate toward]. He loves this organization. He wants to be with his teammates. He wants to be here. I think he’s sacrificed so much for the organization, and himself, and his teammates. And he’s doing it again.”

Saleh did not say if the Jets anticipate Rodgers being activated to the 53-man roster by the end of the 21-day window. But the team is expecting Rodgers to be back in 2024 no matter what happens at the end of this season.

“I think it’s a testament to who he is as a human,” Saleh said. “And yeah, obviously there’s a little bit of that drive where he wants to prove it can be done faster than anybody’s done it before. That’s OK. That’s part of his mental makeup. I think he still runs with a chip on his shoulder and that's the way he lives his life, where he always wants to prove people wrong in terms of doubting him.

“He's a special human and I think his actions are showing how much he appreciates, I think, this organization and everything around it.”

In the meantime, Tim Boyle is set to start another game at quarterback when the Jets take on the Falcons in Week 13.