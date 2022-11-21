Jets open as 5.5-point favorites in Week 12 vs. Bears

The New York Jets are coming off a crushing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11. The good news is the possibility of a get-right game is right around the corner in Week 12.

The Jets open as 5.5-point favorites at home in Week 12 against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, dropping them to 3-8 on the season. The odds come courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

The Jets open as a -250 moneyline, which is pretty strong. For those new to betting, that means you would have to bet $250 to win $100 (plus your original bet returned). The early over/under is set at 42.

Following Sunday’s loss, the Jets need a pick-me-up and fast. Facing a team that has lost seven of eight since a 2-1 start and spiraling towards a top-five draft pick could be what the doctor ordered for a broken heart.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire