Jets open as 4.5-point underdogs in Week 3 vs. Bengals

The Jets are coming off an insane comeback victory against the Cleveland Browns on the road to move to 1-1. The Bengals lost again on a last-second field goal against the Dallas Cowboys on the road to drop to 0-2. The Bengals are on the road against the Jets in Week 3.

No matter, says the sportsbooks. Our friends at Tipico Sportsbook have the Jets as 4.5-point underdogs to the defending AFC champions. Granted, sure, the Bengals still have a ton of talent on their roster and easily have the quarterback advantage with Joe Burrow. However, that same Joe Burrow has already been sacked 13 times this season and not all of them have been the fault of the offensive line.

With all the recent developments, while it’s understandable for the Bengals to be the favorites in this one, that spread still feels a little high. The Jets are riding momentum and not only can keep this game within 4.5 points, it’s certainly not at all crazy to think the Jets can beat the Bengals. History buffs will remember that exact scenario happening last season with Mike White at quarterback.

The Jets are +190 on Tipico to win straight up and the over/under is currently set at 45.5.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire