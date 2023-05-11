Jets open as 3-point underdog for season opener against Bills

We already know now who the Jets will open the 2023 season against. They will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

We now also know the early spread for the game. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jets as an early 3-point underdog for the Week 1 AFC East clash.

Aaron Rodgers will be making his Jets debut and the home crowd is going to be absolutely raucous. But the Bills are still seen as the team to beat in the division, having won the crown two years in a row. The Jets have closed the gap on the Bills with their big push this offseason.

The Jets and Bills split their season series in 2022. The Jets won at home as a double-digit underdog in Week 9. It’s a much closer outlook this time around. The Jets can make a major statement right out of the game if they can beat the Bills in primetime to start the season.

