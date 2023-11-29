Jets open 21-day practice window for QB Aaron Rodgers

Maybe Aaron Rodgers really will make it back this season. He's going to practice some, at least.

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they have opened the 21-day window for Rodgers to return to practice. Rodgers tore his Achilles on the first drive of the regular-season opener, on the Jets' fourth offensive play.

Coach Saleh says that QB Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window will open today pic.twitter.com/kZSW9HFC9k — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 29, 2023

Rodgers was on injured reserve. At the end of the 21-day window, if Rodgers has not been activated from IR he will remain there. The end of the 21-day window is before the Jets' Week 16 game.

Jets coach Robert Saleh didn't indicate that Rodgers is getting ready to return to a game.

"This isn't so much getting ready to play as much as it is a progression in his rehab," Saleh said.

Saleh explained that it's not a full practice return for Rodgers, who will be throwing on a side field with teammates instead of with staffers. He said he'll do certain drills he has been cleared for. It's not like he's running the first-team offense with a plan to play in a game soon.

Aaron Rodgers doing some very light throwing pic.twitter.com/yPb7AFIx8z — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) November 29, 2023

We'll see where the story goes, but the fact that Rodgers has even been cleared to do some practice is remarkable. Rodgers, who will turn 40 next month, has been talking for weeks about possibly returning this season even though nobody has come close to that timetable to return from an Achilles injury.

"Is there motivation to be the first ever to do it? Sure, that's OK," Saleh said. "That's the why."

Rodgers did say this week that the Jets' playoff chances will be a factor in whether he returns. The Jets are 4-7 and have to start winning games to get back in the race.

"I think it's always been first, am I healthy?" Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN. "Then, are we in it? Are we playing good enough to make a run? Can I step in and protect myself and play the level that I feel like I'm capable of playing? Can I protect myself? Can I move around the way I want to move around?"

The answer to any or all of those questions could end up being no, and then we'll see if Rodgers wants to come back and play in 2024. But it's fairly stunning that he has already gotten this far in his comeback.