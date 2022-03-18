Jets OL coach John Benton arrested for DUI

Jets offensive line coach and run game coordinator John Benton is facing a DUI charge after being pulled over by police on Thursday night.

Benton was stopped by a state trooper in New Jersey shortly before midnight for a motor vehicle violation and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. A police spokesman said that Benton was processed and released after the arrest.

“We are aware of the situation and have no further comment,” a Jets spokesman said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Benton came to the Jets from the 49ers with head coach Robert Saleh last year. He has been an offensive line coach for a variety of teams over the last two decades.

