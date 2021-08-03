Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a New Jersey hospital after injuring his neck during Tuesday’s practice.

Clark went down during team drills and was placed on a backboard by the team’s medical personnel before being loaded into an ambulance. Head coach Robert Saleh called off the remaining period of practice after Clark’s injury.

“I’m an optimist,” Saleh said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “God willing, everything’s going to be just fine. We’ll wait for the evaluation. I thought our doctors were all available and tended to him pretty quickly and did a really nice job. Now, we wait.”

Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was also taken to the hospital after an injury in practice Thursday. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the news from doctors was positive about Kirkwood’s condition.

We’ll hope for the same regarding Clark, who did not play in any games last year after the Jets selected him in the fourth round of the draft.

Jets OL Cameron Clark taken to hospital with neck injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk