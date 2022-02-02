Jets OL Cameron Clark retiring due to risk of paralysis

Jets OL Cameron Clark, who was seriously injured in August at training camp, is retiring due to a risk of paralysis, his agent told ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"Based on the advice of Dr. Andrew Hecht, a prominent orthopedic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, Cameron will not be able to continue to play football for the New York Jets," Clark's agent, Alan Herman, said.



Shortly after Clark's injury, the Jets said he had suffered a spinal cord contusion.



"It's about the person, his family. His mom, and everyone in his life," head coach Robert Saleh said at the time. "That's what takes precedent at that moment. And so football kind of just goes away, and you get empathy in the sense that we all have families."



Clark was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UNC Charlotte, but did not play last season.