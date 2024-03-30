Jets offseason workout dates announced

The NFL announced Friday the offseason workout dates for all 32 teams. With the Jets still having the same head coach, their offseason workouts will start later in the month of April.

Here’s how the schedule breaks down for the Jets:

First day: April 15

OTAs: May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

The first phase of the offseason program is strength and conditioning. The second phase begins with the OTAs and then the third phase is the mandatory minicamp.

The Jets have a host of new free agents in the mix, plus quarterback Aaron Rodgers back from his Achilles injury, so these practices will take on extra importance in a season full of pressure all over. Training camp should start sometime in late July, a bit later than last season with the Jets not playing in the Hall of Fame Game as they did last season.

