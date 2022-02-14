Jets Offseason Roadmap: How Joe Douglas can help Zach Wilson take next step

Zach Wilson/Braxton Berrios/Foley Fatukasi Treated Image

The sudden rise of the Cincinnati Bengals has given hope to every down-on-their-luck NFL franchise, but maybe none moreso than the Jets. The Jets really do look a lot like the Bengals did over the last two seasons, starting over with an array of young talent, a highly-touted quarterback, and a bright young coach.

The Bengals also built through the draft, like the Jets are trying to do. They surrounded their young quarterback with weapons like the Jets plan to do. And they built their defense starting with the front four like the Jets want to do.

For the Bengals, who went from 2-14 in 2019 to a Super Bowl run this season, it all came together as their quarterback, Joe Burrow, came of age. So if Zach Wilson puts it all together this coming season, why couldn’t it all happen as quickly for the Jets, too?

It could, if Wilson turns out to be as good as Burrow, but it will still take some skillful team-building by Jets GM Joe Douglas and a lot of on-schedule growth from the young Jets that showed so much promise last year.

“The world we live in, everyone wants instant gratification,” Douglas said last month. “And they expect some of these young guys to come out and be All-Pros. Look, we’re going to do the best job we can to develop these players.”

And if it all works?

“The goal,” he said, “is to be playing very meaningful games as the season progresses next year.”

That’s hardly a Joe Namath-like guarantee, but don’t be fooled: The Jets absolutely expect to compete for the playoffs next season. They liked what they saw in their young team last season, and they know they’re armed with more than $50 million in salary cap space and ---- draft picks, including two in the first round. If they do this offseason right, they could make a big leap from 4-13 to at least the edge of contention next year.

But that’s if they do this offseason right. And here’s a blueprint for their offseason to help them get off to a good start:



Get more wide receiver help for Wilson

The rise of Burrow and the rest of what happened in these NFL playoffs should reinforce the truth that it’s all about the quarterbacks in this league and the Jets’ key to any kind of success lies with Wilson, their franchise quarterback. So the absolute best thing they can do is surround him with enough talent to give him a real chance to succeed.

And that means more receivers who can help him the way Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd helped transform Burrow. The Jets are off to a good start. Corey Davis is talented, though probably not a No. 1. Elijah Moore is loaded with potential, but at 5-10 he’s probably not the big receiver every quarterback needs. Really, though, beyond those two there isn’t much. Clearly, Denzel Mims isn’t going to be the answer. Jamison Crowder probably won’t be resigned. And Braxton Berrios may only be a gadget-type receiver, if he’s back at all.

So they’ll need a couple more and should consider a run at Mike Williams, the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder who just had his breakout year with the Chargers. Receiver is really a young man’s position, though, so they might be better served finding help in the draft – especially since they likely can get their pick of receivers with their second first-round pick.

Try to re-sign Berrios, but don’t overpay

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Berrios is a nice weapon to have, had a strong finish to the season, and was probably underused for most of the year. It sure looks like offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has some creative ways to use him if they can bring him back. But can they? And at what price?

There’s no doubt he has value to the Jets as a return specialist, a gadget player and maybe a third or fourth receiver. They have the money to give him, say, a three-year, $21 million deal. The problem is that the way he ended the season might entice some team to overpay him and make him their slot receiver. If he gets an offer in the $9 million per year range, the Jets might have to let him go.

Spend some money on a pass-catching tight end

The time has long past for the Jets to address this glaring need, and not to just hope a young player develops. There are a couple of really good tight ends/weapons in free agency, including Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki, and either of them would fit nicely into LaFleur’s scheme. Yes, it will cost the Jets – probably four years, more than $50 million and $30 million guaranteed for either of them. But they’re worth it and the Jets can afford it.

A tight end can be a tremendous security blanket for a young quarterback. Also, just look at what George Kittle did for the 49ers for proof of what a tight end can mean to the Jets’ similar offensive scheme.

Don’t stop building the line

Despite what Burrow just did, almost winning a Super Bowl while getting crushed behind a porous offensive line, Douglas knows the Jets need to protect Wilson. And they were doing a pretty good job of that by the end of last season. They can’t let up now. The line still needs some improvement and there are a lot of ways they can go.

They might choose to re-sign guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and tackle Morgan Moses, who formed a good right side late last season. The Jets are interested in both of them at the right price. Also, don’t rule out a big swing in free agency at someone like guard Brandon Scherff, after Douglas swung and missed with Joe Thuney last year.

But a lot of what they do might hinge on Mekhi Becton. Right now, the Jets seem happy with George Fant at left tackle and not so happy with Becton, particularly with his weight. He could move to the right side. But his health and weight issues don’t make that a guarantee. So don’t be shocked if the Jets draft a tackle in the first two days, too, just in case.

Re-sign DT Foley Fatukasi

There is no doubt that Robert Saleh’s defense will be built through the front line, and the Jets are off to a good start. If everyone is healthy they’ve got Carl Lawson, Bryce Huff and John Franlkin-Myers on the ends as well as Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins in the middle.

But the 26-year-old Fatukasi was their best run-stuffer and a high-character guy that the coaches love. They’ve been talking to his agent, but his price is high. He might get $9 million per year on the free agent market. The Jets can afford it, but would they go that high for a rotational player who doesn’t provide much of a pass rush? If the deal is short enough and structured right, they should.

Find a safety to replace Marcus Maye

The Jets have said nothing but nice things about Maye, but the bridge of that relationship seems burned. He’s also likely going to have to settle for a prove-it contract from someone as he tries to recover from a torn Achilles, and he’s likely going to want to do that elsewhere. And that will leave the Jets incredibly thin at safety, where they were basically pulling guys off the street to play all year.

They really should make a play for Jessie Bates III, who had an interception in the Super Bowl for the Bengals on Sunday, if he doesn’t get the franchise tag. But it’s hard to see Douglas paying a premium (like $15 million per year) at this position. They might try to find a bargain veteran, like they tried to do with Lamarcus Joyner last year, and then build some depth through the draft.

If they go the draft route, they’re going to have to look long and hard at Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, a 6-4, 220-pounder who some scouts think is one of the best safety prospects to come out in years. Taking a safety at No. 4 might be hard, but he also might not last until their second pick at No. 10.

Deal back from the 10th pick

Douglas has been a master at manipulating the draft and trading up or back to get what he wants. And now some of the early buzz is already about the Jets wanting to deal back from No. 10.

That would be the right play, too, because they could pick up future picks – maybe even a future first-round pick – and still get a top player at a position of need. That’s especially true if they want a first-round receiver.

Right now, there’s no consensus who the top receiver is. In fact, there are as many as five considered to be the best of the group depending on who is asked. Receivers also tend to drop in the draft, with many good ones slipping to the late first or even second rounds. So if that’s what the Jets want, they should explore every option, even if it means trading way out of the Top 10.