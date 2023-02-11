Jets’ offseason primer: wide receivers

Our offseason position snapshots continue with the wide receiver position which has a bright future thanks to a budding star. You can also check out the quarterbacks and running backs as well.

Under contract for 2023

Garrett Wilson

Not much needs to be said here. Wilson’s play on the field speaks for itself. He led all rookies with 1,103 receiving yards and his season was validated by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and the NFL Honors.

Elijah Moore

Moore had an interesting season, to say the least. After an early stretch of around 50 yards per game to start the season, Moore became upset with his usage and requested a trade, which led to him sitting out the Denver game to give him a chance to cool off. It wasn’t until Week 12, with Mike White at quarterback, that Moore scored his first and only touchdown of the season. Moore finished with 446 yards on 65 catches. That said, improved quarterback play and more playing time should allow Moore the opportunity to grow in his third season in the league.

Denzel Mims

Mims was the first receiver to request a trade this season after becoming buried on the depth chart. Mims didn’t see action until Week 7 when Moore was inactive. He did go on to play in all but one game from that point on. Mims was very quiet from a production standpoint. He had just one game with over 40 yards this season, which came the day before Halloween against the Patriots with 76. Mims finished with just 186 yards on 25 catches. Mims is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Corey Davis

The first three are the only ones that are more than likely to be on the team in 2023. Davis, on the other hand, could very well be playing somewhere else next season. Davis is due $10.5 million in salary and coming off a season with just 536 yards and two touchdowns plus the emergence of Wilson as a true No. 1, the Jets can use that money elsewhere, such as more depth at the position or setting aside some of that money for Quinnen Williams’ upcoming contract extension. Davis will likely be cut at some point this offseason.

Braxton Berrios

Like Davis, Berrios is also a candidate to be a cap casualty. The Jets can save $5 million in cap space by moving on from Berrios. The Jets can find a cheaper option to run gadget plays and jet sweeps, which was just about all Berrios became good for as the season wore on, with punt returns mixed in. They could ask Berrios to take a pay cut, but regardless, the team likely won’t keep Berrios at his current numbers.

Irvin Charles, Malik Taylor

Charles spent all season on the Jets’ practice squad before getting the call-up to the active roster in Week 18. Taylor was a late add to the practice squad. Both signed reserve/future contracts with the team after the season.

Free agents for 2023

Jeff Smith (restricted)

The only free-agent wide receiver at the moment, Smith spent time on special teams and saw some action on offense this season, catching eight passes for 134 yards. His highlight day came in Week 15 against the Lions, catching four passes for 77 yards, only the second time in his career he surpassed 50 yards in a game. The Jets can put the lowest tender on Smith, which would cost about $2.6 million.

Potential free agent options

Allen Lazard, Packers

The big question with the Packers’ offense in 2022 was whether anyone step up in place of the traded Davante Adams. Lazard did a nice job of trying to fill that void, along with rookie Christian Watson. Lazard caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns. Lazard would bring a lot of size (6’5″, 227 pounds) to the Jets’ offense and whoever is throwing him the football — which could include his buddy in Green Bay. Either way, Lazard’s size and Wilson’s growing star power would form a very solid 1-2 duo on the outside for the Jets. Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger projects Lazard’s contract to be for three years and $33 million with $21.5 million total guaranteed.

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots

The wide receiver group in free agency isn’t very strong, so Meyers could be a huge beneficiary as a result. Meyers became a very dependable receiver for the Patriots thanks to his strong hands. If the Jets want to pony up for Meyers — PFF projects his contract to be four years, $64 million with $40 million guaranteed — they could add a veteran receiver that can be moved all over the field. With Moore and Mims both quiet in 2022 and Mims entering a contract year, Meyers would provide stability behind Wilson and at the slot position. It also doesn’t hurt that the Jets would be taking Meyers from their nemesis, the Patriots.

Potential draft options

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Offensive line should be among the top options at pick 13 for the Jets, but don’t count out the Jets adding another offensive weapon early to pair with Garrett Wilson, especially if they don’t land one of the big fish in free agency. One of those options could be Wilson’s former running mate at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba, who had an incredible season in 2021, highlighted by 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2022. Injuries, including a nagging hamstring issue, limited him to just three games in the 2022 season, including sitting out the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia.

Still, if a team feels comfortable with his injury report, he has the talent to really raise the stock of the NFL offense. The chemistry he and Wilson would have would be extremely viable for an offense needing as much of a boost as they can get.

Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston

If the Jets skip wide receiver on day one, day two could give them a chance at one of the best receivers of the week at the Senior Bowl. Tank showcased plenty of catch and separation ability in Mobile. The question would be would the Jets feel comfortable with his size — he measured 5’8″ and 163 pounds at the Senior Bowl. You can’t argue with his production, however. 108 catches, 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022 for the Cougars.

Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

Another riser at the Senior Bowl, Iosivas showed he didn’t just dominate Ivy League defensive backs. He held his own with the best in Mobile and could very well hear his name called on day two of the draft. He’s another receiver with good size at almost 6’3″ and 212 pounds. Mobile was a much-needed week for him to show he can move all over the field, as he played in a limited offense at Princeton. But the athletic ability and ball skills are evident. Keep an eye on him in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine.

