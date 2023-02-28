Jets offseason primer: defensive tackle

The defensive tackle position for the Jets is a fascinating one to take a look at. Yes, there’s free agency to look at, but the big question is when and how much Quinnen Williams will be paid. Let’s take a look at the position.

Under contract for 2023

Quinnen Williams

The heart and soul of the defense…and arguably the biggest story on defense of the offseason.

Williams is due for an extension this offseason and is coming off a career year where he vaulted into the elite tier of defensive tackles. Kansas City’s Chris Jones was the only other interior defensive lineman to record 12 sacks this past season. Williams missed a game with an injury and still was in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year.

The question almost becomes when, not if, Williams will be paid and how much. $21 million per year is around the target, or at least a starting point. The hope is the deal gets done sooner rather than later. The guess here is that it will.

Tanzel Smart

Smart was called up a couple of times from the practice squad. He recorded five tackles in three games. He signed a reserve/future contract after the season.

Free agents for 2023

Sheldon Rankins

Quinnen Williams was the main up front but Rankins was a very solid DT2 for the Jets in 2022. Rankins had three sacks and a career-high 43 tackles in 15 games last season. The Jets currently lack depth up front with only Williams and Smart under contract. Rankins should be a high-priority free agent re-signing for the Jets.

Nathan Shepherd

Shepherd stuck around this season when it seemed like he was potentially on the roster bubble in the summer. The former third-round pick recorded 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2022. He’s hung around almost as long as he could with the Jets. He’s likely not a top candidate to come back in 2023.

Solomon Thomas

Like Shepherd, Thomas was a rotational piece for the Jets up front. He was okay in his limited action, recording 26 tackles and a half-sack in 2022, but the Jets will likely look elsewhere and perhaps the draft to replenish their depth at defensive tackle.

Free agency options

We’ll pick a couple players that will be on the cheaper end since the Jets will soon be committing big money to Quinnen Williams, but there are some decent players on that end,

Poona Ford, Seahawks

Ford certainly hasn’t let his size be a deterrent to his play. Ford is a very solid run-defender. He had 35 tackles and three sacks for Seattle in 2022. Behind Williams and Rankins (if the Jets re-sign him), Ford wouldn’t look too bad as a reserve defensive tackle for Gang Green.

A’Shawn Robinson, Lions

Another solid run-defender and one that could be very cheap. His projected contract is only $2.5 million, per Pro Football Focus. He’s still only 28. For a team that’s looking to go all-in for 2022, someone like Robinson may not be the worst idea in the world.

Draft options

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Benton is going to be a huge plug up front for some team at roughly 315 pounds. He can clog up holes and, in terms of the Jets, would allow players like C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams to really roam around and make plays. That’s if the ball even gets past Benton. He’ll be a very intriguing mid-round option.

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Pickens is a former five-star recruit and would give the Jets some flexibility up front. He can move all across the interior of the defensive front and really allow defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich the ability to play some games up front. Pickens could be available late day two, maybe even intoday three.

