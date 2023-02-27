Jets offseason primer: defensive ends

With the offseason rolling along and the Combine almost here, let’s continue looking at the different positions on the Jets and look at the defensive end position.

Under contract for 2023

Carl Lawson

Among the edge defenders, Carl Lawson was the most effective, at least from a stats perspective, recording seven sacks, second overall only to Quinnen Williams. He also presents one of the biggest questions for the Jets. He’s owed a non-guaranteed $15 million base salary in 2023. The Jets would save $15.4 million by cutting Lawson, but will the Jets actually do so with Lawson coming off a strong season and the Jets being in a win-now mode?

John Franklin-Myers

John Franklin-Myers did record five sacks in 2022, but was quiet in the second half of the season and his roughing the passer penalty against Mac Jones on what would have been a pick-six was arguably the turning point of the season. $6 million of Franklin-Myers’ $12.4 million compensation in 2023, as well as $1.125 million of his $13.3 million 2024 base salary, become fully guaranteed on March 19. $4 million of his 2024 salary is currently guaranteed for injury. Don’t be surprised if JFM is a surprise cap casualty within the next few weeks.

Jermaine Johnson

Jermaine Johnson had some minor injury issues during his rookie season but he showed some promise and could take a good step forward in 2023. The other first-round picks in 2022 have already paid major dividends. Now it’s Johnson’s chance to do the same.

Micheal Clemons

Similar to Johnson, Clemons also had a fine rookie season and he was a fourth-round pick. Clemons contributed on defense and on special teams and, also like Johnson, could be in for a bigger role in his second season. He’ll be one to watch next season.

Bradlee Anae

Bradlee Anae spent most of the season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster before Week 18. He has one year left on his contract.

Marquiss Spencer

Marquiss Spencer joined the Jets’ practice squad in November and signed a reserve/future contract with the team after the season ended. He’ll compete for a roster spot during the summer.

Free agents for 2023

Vinny Curry

Vinny Curry returned to the field in 2022 after a heart condition caused him to miss the entire 2021 season. He played 11 games and totaled 15 tackles for the Jets this season, but with all the up-and-coming talent on the edge, Curry will probably be playing somewhere else in 2023.

Bryce Huff (restricted)

Not too many edge-rushers were as exciting to watch in the entire league, let alone for the Jets, then Bryce Huff. In limited action, Huff was a machine, always getting to the quarterback. The Jets should figure out a way to lock up Huff going forward. The RFA tenders, per Over the Cap, are $6.005 million for a first-round tender, $4.304 million for a second-round tender and $2.627 million for a right of first refusal tender.

Free agency options

It will be interesting to see if the Jets go after a veteran edge-rusher, especially if they do decide to cut Lawson. If they do dip into the market, these could be a few names worth checking out.

Arden Key, Jacksonville Jaguars

Arden Key, somewhat quietly, has risen in the ranks of edge defenders. After a rough time with the Raiders, Key has totaled 11 sacks over the past two seasons with the 49ers and Jaguars. He’s projected to get a contract worth about $9.25 million per year for two years. Could the Jets look to swap Lawson for Key?

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were a mess in 2022, but one of the few bright spots was Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who was second on the team with five sacks in his first season in Houston after spending his first four years with the Rams. He did well on a prove-it deal and wouldn’t cost that much to sign. His projected total contract of two years and $11 million would be cheaper than what the Jets would be paying Lawson for this season. Just something to think about.

Draft options

Myles Murphy, Clemson

Everyone wants an offensive tackle in the first round and that is completely understandable. But what if the top options are all gone by the time the Jets pick at No. 13 (assuming they still have this pick)? Edge could be an option and Murphy is a very intriguing one here. Extremely athletic and tallied 6.5 sacks in 2022 and 17.5 over three years for the Tigers.

BJ Ojulari, LSU

The brother of Azeez, BJ could be an option on day two for the Jets. He has plenty of upside on the outside and has great character as evidenced by his wearing No. 18 for LSU, which is reserved for a captain that has shown great character on and off the field. There are some that are concerned with his lack of size but he has room to grow. He’ll be very intriguing to watch at the next level.

