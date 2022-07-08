Jets officially sign 4th-round rookie Max Mitchell

The New York Jets came away with seven players in the 2022 NFL draft, including three in the first round and another in the second. They’ve been working to get their rookies under contract before training camp and on Thursday, the sixth of the seven put pen to paper.

Fourth-rounder Max Mitchell officially signed his rookie contract, the team announced, a four-year deal for the offensive tackle out of Louisiana.

Mitchell was taken No. 111 overall and stands 6-foot-6 and 307 pounds. He was a starter at right tackle, left tackle and left guard in college, showing excellent versatility across the line.

He’ll compete for a roster spot this season, though a path to a starting spot could prove difficult.

Second-round pick Breece Hall is the only rookie left unsigned for the Jets.