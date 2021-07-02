Jets officially announce Morgan Moses signing

Word that the Jets reached agreement with tackle Morgan Moses on a one-year deal surfaced last week, but there was never any official confirmation that a contract had been signed before the end of June.

That confirmation came on Friday morning. The Jets announced the signing ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

No financial terms of the deal were included in the team’s announcement, but Moses is reportedly set to have a base salary of $3.6 million with the chance to make as much as $5.3 million if he plays 80 percent of the team’s snaps.

Moses should have every opportunity to do that. Last year’s right tackle George Fant remains on the roster, but Moses is likely to get the starting job there with Fant moving to a swing tackle role behind Moses and left tackle Mekhi Becton. First-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker is set to start at left guard on a line that the Jets have invested a lot of resources into over the last two years.

If those investments pay off, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson should be well protected once he hits the field this September and that would be a welcome change to how things looked when Sam Darnold was the great hope at quarterback for the Jets.

