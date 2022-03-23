Here’s what the Jets offered the Chiefs for Tyreek Hill

The Jets didn’t land Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, but not for a lack of trying.

Joe Douglas offered the 35th, 38th and 69th picks in exchange for Hill and the 103rd pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chiefs would have accepted that package, Schefter added, but only if Hill wanted to go to the Jets.

In the end, Hill chose the Dolphins, who traded their first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 as well as their fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023, per Schefter. Miami also agreed to terms with Hill on a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $72.2 million guaranteed.

The lack of a first-round pick in the Jets’ offer is a bit shocking considering New York owns the fourth and 10th overall selections, but New York’s proposed trade was actually more valuable than Miami’s. The Jets would have sent 1,305 points in the deal, according to the Jimmy Johnson draft pick value chart and received Hill and 88 points back. The Dolphins, meanwhile, sent between 1087-1092 points back in 2022 draft pick compensation as well as two more late-round picks in 2023.

Now, the Jets will have to face Hill twice a year for the foreseeable future after the Dolphins added arguably the most electric receiver in football to their offense.

