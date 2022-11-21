Jets' offensive woes vs. Patriots highlighted by mind-boggling stat

Mind-boggling stat highlights Jets' offensive woes vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you're wondering why the New York Jets reportedly were upset with Zach Wilson after Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots, just look at the box score.

The Jets mustered just 103 yards of total offense in a 10-3 loss to their AFC East rival. Wilson completed only 9 of his 22 pass attempts for 77 yards, leading his team to just six first downs all game.

That's pretty bad. But what's much, much worse is that 101 of those yards came in the first half.

That's right: New York had two yards of total offense in the second half. The team ran 26 offensive plays to gain those two yards (aka six feet), which means they averaged 2.77 inches per play.

Not yards. Not feet. Inches.

The Jets somehow managed two first downs in the final 30 minutes despite gaining just two yards. But all seven of their second-half drives ended in punts, and they failed to move the ball past their own 35-yard line in the third and fourth quarters.

Here are two more stats that highlights the Jets' offensive ineptitude Sunday:

The Jets had more punts (10) than pass completions (nine).

Two of the Jets' first downs came on penalties, meaning their offense just four first downs over the span of 12 drives without the help of their opponent.

The Patriots' offense wasn't much better, making it inside New York's red zone once on 11 drives and missing a pair of field goals to finish with three points. But Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return for a touchdown bailed New England out, helping Bill Belichick's club vault the Jets into the AFC's No. 6 seed.