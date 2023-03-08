Jets take offensive tackle, but not one of presumed big three, in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his latest mock draft this week with the NFL world in Indianapolis for the 2023 Scouting Combine. The position he selected for the Jets is not a surprising one. The name, however, might be for some.

The presumed top three offensive tackles in this class are Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Georgia’s Broderick Jones. But there’s another name we may need to start keeping an eye on, especially thanks to Kiper’s latest mock and that is Anton Harrison of Oklahoma.

The Jets have major issues at offensive tackle. Mekhi Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in 2020, has played one game over the past two seasons. George Fant, who was limited to seven starts last season, is a free agent, while Duane Brown is 37 years old. They might have to fill both tackle spots this offseason. Luckily for New York, this is a Round 1 filled with solid tackles. Harrison started 24 games at left tackle for the Sooners over the past two seasons, allowing one sack and seven total pressures. He could play right tackle, too. He’s a great fit for the Jets, who could have a new quarterback for which to block.

In this mock, Harrison was actually the third offensive tackle taken after a host of trades at the top of the draft, including the Bears trading down twice to No. 4 and the Panthers moving up to No. 5. Skoronski went No. 10 to the Eagles and Johnson went right after, No. 11 to the Titans.

Jones wasn’t even the fourth tackle off the board. That would be Darnell Wright to the Commanders at 16. Jones went to the Chiefs at No. 31.

Harrison is long and physical and still has room to get better. He would also allow the Jets to not have to panic if some tackles start coming off the board before No. 13 as the Jets would still have options.

