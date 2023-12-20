Jets offensive PFF grades from 30-0 loss vs. Dolphins

The New York Jets laid a big egg Sunday. After a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans in Week 14, all seemed right in the world again. Then Week 15 happened. The Jets had the doors blown off in Miami, losing 30-0 and seeing their playoff hopes officially fade away.

The grades are in from Pro Football Focus and we’ll take a look at some of the offensive grades from Week 15.

Top five offensive grades

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) hands the ball to running back Breece Hall (20) during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bottom five offensive grades

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (14) attempts a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

QB Trevor Siemian: 33.4

QB Zach Wilson: 41.6

OG Jake Hanson: 41.9

OG Laken Tomlinson: 43.5

OT Billy Turner: 45.4

Passing grades

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) drops back to attempt a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

QB Zach Wilson: 46.1

QB Trevor Siemian: 34.9

Rushing grades

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda (25) runs with the football against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

RB Israel Abanikanda: 67.9

RB Breece Hall: 65.7

RB Dalvin Cook: 62.9

S Ashtyn Davis: 57.0

Receiving grades

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) runs with the football as Miami Dolphins safety Elijah Campbell (22) attempts a tackle during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jeremy Ruckert: 65.9

WR Xavier Gipson: 65.3

TE Tyler Conklin: 64.1

RB Israel Abanikanda: 63.2

RB Breece Hall: 62.5

RB Dalvin Cook: 61.3

WR Allen Lazard: 57.2

WR Randall Cobb: 56.2

WR Garrett Wilson: 55.9

Pass blocking grades

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) enter the field before the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

FB Nick Bawden: 78.7

RB Breece Hall: 76.7

OT Mekhi Becton: 59.4

OG Jake Hanson: 49.8

OG Laken Tomlinson: 47.9

C Joe Tippmann: 46.7

OT Billy Turner: 43.9

TE Tyler Conklin: 28.9

TE Kenny Yeboah: 27.9

RB Israel Abanikanda: 26.6

RB Dalvin Cook: 16.4

Run blocking grades

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets center Joe Tippmann (66) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Allen Lazard: 61.0

WR Garrett Wilson: 60.4

TE Kenny Yeboah: 59.4

WR Randall Cobb: 58.4

TE Jeremy Ruckert: 58.2

FB Nick Bawden: 57.9

TE Tyler Conklin: 52.9

OT Mekhi Becton: 50.4

OG Jake Hanson: 46.8

OT Billy Turner: 42.7

C Joe Tippmann: 42.7

OG Laken Tomlinson: 39.2

WR Xavier Gipson: 34.0

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire