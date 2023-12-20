Advertisement

Jets offensive PFF grades from 30-0 loss vs. Dolphins

Billy Riccette
·3 min read

The New York Jets laid a big egg Sunday. After a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans in Week 14, all seemed right in the world again. Then Week 15 happened. The Jets had the doors blown off in Miami, losing 30-0 and seeing their playoff hopes officially fade away.

The grades are in from Pro Football Focus and we’ll take a look at some of the offensive grades from Week 15.

Top five offensive grades

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33390" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Zach Wilson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Zach Wilson</a> (2) hands the ball to running back <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33991" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Breece Hall;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Breece Hall</a> (20) during the first half against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/miami/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Miami Dolphins;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Miami Dolphins</a> at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bottom five offensive grades

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/28638" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Trevor Siemian;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Trevor Siemian</a> (14) attempts a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Passing grades

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) drops back to attempt a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

  • QB Zach Wilson: 46.1

  • QB Trevor Siemian: 34.9

Rushing grades

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda (25) runs with the football against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

  • RB Israel Abanikanda: 67.9

  • RB Breece Hall: 65.7

  • RB Dalvin Cook: 62.9

  • S Ashtyn Davis: 57.0

Receiving grades

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) runs with the football as Miami Dolphins safety <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/31451" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Elijah Campbell;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Elijah Campbell</a> (22) attempts a tackle during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Pass blocking grades

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32681" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Mekhi Becton;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Mekhi Becton</a> (77) enter the field before the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

  • FB Nick Bawden: 78.7

  • RB Breece Hall: 76.7

  • OT Mekhi Becton: 59.4

  • OG Jake Hanson: 49.8

  • OG Laken Tomlinson: 47.9

  • C Joe Tippmann: 46.7

  • OT Billy Turner: 43.9

  • TE Tyler Conklin: 28.9

  • TE Kenny Yeboah: 27.9

  • RB Israel Abanikanda: 26.6

  • RB Dalvin Cook: 16.4

Run blocking grades

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets center Joe Tippmann (66) reacts against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/cleveland/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cleveland Browns;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cleveland Browns</a> during the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  • WR Allen Lazard: 61.0

  • WR Garrett Wilson: 60.4

  • TE Kenny Yeboah: 59.4

  • WR Randall Cobb: 58.4

  • TE Jeremy Ruckert: 58.2

  • FB Nick Bawden: 57.9

  • TE Tyler Conklin: 52.9

  • OT Mekhi Becton: 50.4

  • OG Jake Hanson: 46.8

  • OT Billy Turner: 42.7

  • C Joe Tippmann: 42.7

  • OG Laken Tomlinson: 39.2

  • WR Xavier Gipson: 34.0

