Jets offensive PFF grades from 30-0 loss vs. Dolphins
The New York Jets laid a big egg Sunday. After a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans in Week 14, all seemed right in the world again. Then Week 15 happened. The Jets had the doors blown off in Miami, losing 30-0 and seeing their playoff hopes officially fade away.
The grades are in from Pro Football Focus and we’ll take a look at some of the offensive grades from Week 15.
Top five offensive grades
RB Breece Hall: 66.4
RB Israel Abanikanda: 65.5
TE Jeremy Ruckert: 65.4
TE Tyler Conklin: 62.8
RB Dalvin Cook: 61.0
Bottom five offensive grades
QB Trevor Siemian: 33.4
QB Zach Wilson: 41.6
OG Jake Hanson: 41.9
OG Laken Tomlinson: 43.5
OT Billy Turner: 45.4
Passing grades
QB Zach Wilson: 46.1
QB Trevor Siemian: 34.9
Rushing grades
RB Israel Abanikanda: 67.9
RB Breece Hall: 65.7
RB Dalvin Cook: 62.9
S Ashtyn Davis: 57.0
Receiving grades
TE Jeremy Ruckert: 65.9
WR Xavier Gipson: 65.3
TE Tyler Conklin: 64.1
RB Israel Abanikanda: 63.2
RB Breece Hall: 62.5
RB Dalvin Cook: 61.3
WR Allen Lazard: 57.2
WR Randall Cobb: 56.2
WR Garrett Wilson: 55.9
Pass blocking grades
FB Nick Bawden: 78.7
RB Breece Hall: 76.7
OT Mekhi Becton: 59.4
OG Jake Hanson: 49.8
OG Laken Tomlinson: 47.9
C Joe Tippmann: 46.7
OT Billy Turner: 43.9
TE Tyler Conklin: 28.9
TE Kenny Yeboah: 27.9
RB Israel Abanikanda: 26.6
RB Dalvin Cook: 16.4
Run blocking grades
WR Allen Lazard: 61.0
WR Garrett Wilson: 60.4
TE Kenny Yeboah: 59.4
WR Randall Cobb: 58.4
TE Jeremy Ruckert: 58.2
FB Nick Bawden: 57.9
TE Tyler Conklin: 52.9
OT Mekhi Becton: 50.4
OG Jake Hanson: 46.8
OT Billy Turner: 42.7
C Joe Tippmann: 42.7
OG Laken Tomlinson: 39.2
WR Xavier Gipson: 34.0