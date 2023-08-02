Jets’ offensive line placed in below-average tier for 2023 season

The New York Jets are a hot topic entering the 2023 season upon landing Aaron Rodgers via trade, but there isn’t much confidence in the team’s offensive line unit. The 33rd Team’s Ross Tucker ranked the offensive lines in the NFL ahead of the upcoming season and the Jets were listed at No. 24 in the below-average tier.

Here is what Tucker had to say about New York’s offensive line:

Can Mekhi Becton stay healthy and play well at left tackle for the New York Jets? If not, how much does Duane Brown have left? Can Joe Tippmann beat out Connor McGovern for the starting center job? Finally, who will be the right tackle?

With training camps underway, it remains to be seen if Mekhi Becton will earn a starting job in the trenches. Becton is currently competing with Billy Turner and Max Mitchell for one of the tackle spots.

Duane Brown underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and is expected to have a role along the offensive line despite not practicing in training camp yet. And ahead of Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns, it’s already been revealed that Becton will start the game, which indicates he has a lot to prove before he’s named a starter again.

In the interior of the offensive line, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, and Alijah Vera-Tucker are the listed starters. The Jets also added Joe Tippmann in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The offensive line of the Jets allowed 42 sacks in 2022 (14th in the NFL). The addition of Rodgers could aid the offensive line, and if New York can get average or above-average play up front, then the offense should be in a prime position to drastically improve in 2023.

