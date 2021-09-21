Jets’ offensive line improved in Week 2, but not enough

At first glance, the Jets’ offensive line looked like it improved dramatically against the Patriots.

The unit allowed fewer sacks in Week 2 and the running game tallied 152 combined yards. Every starter improved his Pro Football Focus grades, as well.

That’s all well and good, but it doesn’t paint a complete picture of the line’s performance in Week 2. Despite all the positives, the group still didn’t play well enough to help Zach Wilson stay upright and deliver a win. Wilson was still running for his life at times and looked lost in key moments.

While the unit can’t be blamed outright for Wilson’s four interceptions, the offensive line wasn’t completely acquitted, either.

Wilson saw heavy pressure from the Patriots on his first interception when defensive tackle Davon Godchaux bull-rushed Connor McGovern and opened up more space for linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to apply pressure. The blitz resulted in Wilson throwing an ill-advised pass to Corey Davis in the middle of the field. The Patriots snatched the ball away on the deflection. While the pick is unequivocally Wilson’s fault, he didn’t have much time to react.

The offensive line held up fine on Wilson’s other three interceptions but otherwise failed to pick up a litany of blitzes from the Patriots. The group allowed four sacks, seven quarterback hits and 18 knockdowns on 26 total pressures for a pressure rate of 48.7 percent, according to CLNS’ Evan Lazar. That’s still worse than the 46.5 percent pressure rate the united allowed in Week 1.

These errors were spread out among everyone on the line except McGovern and George Fant, who only gave up one pressure each. Tackle Greg Van Roten looked especially bad, though, after he allowed a league-high seven pressures against the Patriots. Fellow guard Alijah Vera-Tucker gave up three himself and Morgan Moses allowed four.

Story continues

Now, Wilson didn’t do himself any favors. He held the ball far too long at times – especially on a few of his interceptions. His 3.29-second time-to-throw ranked second in the league. That extra time gave the Patriots more opportunities to get through the offensive line.

The key here isn’t that the offensive line failed Wilson again or that Wilson is why the blocking was bad. It’s that connection between Wilson’s style of play and the movement of the offensive line didn’t appear synced up in Week 2. Wilson tried too hard to make the big pass, while the offensive gameplan looked like it was focused on running the ball and completing easier, short-yardage plays.

This team was always going to be a run-first unit – and the Jets proved that in Week 2. The ground game excelled because the offensive line blocked better than it did the week before. All five starters earned a Pro Football Focus run-block grade of at least 63.0 and were led by McGovern’s position-leading 85.7 mark. But until Wilson settles down and lets the game come to him, his protection will suffer and the offense will falter.

[listicle id=666474]