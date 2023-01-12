Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is not the only member of the Jets’ offensive coaching staff who has lost his job this week.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed today that offensive line coach John Benton will not be back in 2023.

Benton spent the last two seasons with the Jets, following Saleh and LaFleur from San Francisco. Benton has also been an offensive line coach for the 49ers, Jaguars, Dolphins, Texans and Rams.

Benton was arrested for DUI during the offseason last year.

Jets offensive line coach John Benton out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk