Jets' offensive coordinator takes shot at Patriots when discussing headset issues

We all know where Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on this issue. Now, add Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates to the list of coaches to publicly express concern with the funcionality of their headsets at Gillette Stadium.

In all three of their games so far, the Jets' headsets have gone out, leading to some frustrations that Bates shared with reporters on Thursday.

"We understand that can happen anytime -- especially in New England," Bates said. "You can FaceTime people in China, but our headsets go out."

This is far from the first time an opposing coach has expressed concerns about headsets going out or frequency issues, to the point it's approaching something of mystique in Foxborough. Those complaints are being lodged internally, too -- Patriots coach Bill Belichick has had his own issues with the tech at Gillette over the years.

