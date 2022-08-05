Jets offense struggles after day off, notes from Friday’s practice

The Jets returned to a full practice Friday, though it wasn’t all roses and daisies for the offense, who took a minor step back after a solid day Wednesday. Here are a few notes from Friday’s practice from around Jets media.

Zack Wilson okay, but a step back from a sensational Wednesday

Wilson was near perfect on Wednesday, including a very effective red-zone period with two touchdowns. He wasn’t quite at that level on Friday. Not that he was all that bad, but he did take a couple of sacks, including one on the very first play of team drills where he really didn’t have much of a chance.

As Zack Rosenblatt wrote in his Jets’ practice recap, “Zach Wilson’s first pass attempt in team drills couldn’t have gone much worse. He was almost immediately “sacked” upon dropping back by — take your pick — Carl Lawson and/or Jonathan Franklin-Myers, who beat left tackle George Fant and right tackle Mekhi Becton, respectively. Since plays aren’t being called dead in camp, Wilson still threw the ball downfield to Smith, in double coverage, on a pass that was easily picked off by cornerback Bryce Hall.”

On the positive, Wilson did complete his next four throws after that first sack, giving himself somewhat of a rhythm. In total, per Rosenblatt, Wilson was charted as 9 of 12 throwing on the day, “a solid day overall that would’ve been better if he had a little bit more time to operate.”

In unscripted period, Wilson gets one third-down conversion (pass to Carter), but drive stalls when he throws incomplete to Smith on third down. Not a great day for the offense. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 5, 2022

Flacco struggles, then bounces back after Saleh ‘starter’ comments

While Wilson was okay but not perfect Friday, backup Joe Flacco really had an up-and-down day. The “lowlight” on Flacco’s day was back-to-back interceptions during team drills, one to safety Will Parks and then to linebacker Hamseh Nasirildeen.

However, like any good quarterback, Flacco rose up after those picks to finish practice on a high note, leading the second-team offense down the field, something the first team didn’t do Friday, culminating in a roughly 65-yard touchdown run from rookie Zonovan Knight, who had himself a very nice day.

Joe Flacco had a rough practice until the end. Completed a deep ball to Tarik Black, got second team offense into the red zone. First team offense went pretty much nowhere. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 5, 2022

Breakaway TD for Zonovan Knight to end practice. 50+ yards. Great move in the hole to break free. That’s last play for today. Next up: Green & White tomorrow — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 5, 2022

Injury Notes

After being activated to the roster earlier this week, RB Tevin Coleman and TE Jeremy Ruckert both returned to practice, though the Jets are taking their time with their rookie tight end.

“He’s got a long way to catch up,” Saleh said. “He’s got a very, very long way to go to just get to the point where his head isn’t spinning.”

Other notes on injuries, courtesy of Rosenblatt, include defensive end Vinny Curry and running back Ty Johnson both missing practice with hamstring injuries.

The Jets will hold their Green and White scrimmage Saturday at MetLife Stadium and are one week away from their preseason opener in Philadelphia.

