Jets offense scores TD for first time since Week One

The Jets got into the red zone thanks to an Eagles mistake and that set up the rare trip to the end zone for the team’s offense.

Wide receiver Vyncint Smith took an end around 19 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia. The score was the first touchdown by a Jets offensive player since Le'Veon Bell in the third quarter of Week One and it cut the Eagles’ lead to 24-6.

The Jets did not convert a two-point try, so that’s still the score in Philly.

The Eagles turnover came when running back Corey Clement muffed a punt. Darren Sproles had been doing the punt return work, but he left in the third quarter with a quad injury.