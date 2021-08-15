Jets' new offense perfectly designed to protect Zach Wilson, could result in more wins than anyone thinks

Zach Wilson throw Giants preseason game 8/14

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- There are a lot of tricks in the Kyle Shanahan offense that the Jets will be using this season, and there’s a lot of variety and versatility built in to make use of their many offensive weapons.

But the core philosophy is still simple, and it was on display on Saturday night: The Jets this season are going to run the ball, then run some more, and they might even run a little more than that. They love their young quarterback and think he has a big arm and bigger talent -- and at some point they’ll even let him show it. But he will be protected in this offensive scheme, never asked to do too much.

That may be disappointing considering the hype around the second overall pick in the draft and so much of the Jets’ long-term hopes hinge on his talent. But it’s exactly the right way to play football with a rookie at the helm. Rookie quarterbacks are erratic, more often than not, and the more they’re asked to carry the offense, the more mistakes are made.

So instead of asking Zach Wilson to carry the Jets, the Jets are built to carry him.

And that’s not to say that Wilson couldn’t carry them. The Jets certainly think he could. In fact, after he went 6 of 9 for 63 yards in two series against the Giants’ second-team defense on Saturday night, Jets coach Robert Saleh seemed more impressed with Wilson than ever.

“He looked comfortable, especially on third downs,” Saleh said after the Jets’ 12-7 preseason win. “He made some good throws, directed the offense really well.

“This man’s potential,” he added, “is through the roof.”

That may be true, and he certainly looked impressive on third down where he completed three of his four passes, leading to two first downs. Never mind that it was a preseason game against backups. Third-down throws are still the money throws for quarterbacks, and sometimes aren’t easy for rookies to make.

But that just shows that Wilson’s talent will be there when the Jets need it. It doesn’t mean that they’re going to lean on it the rest of the time. And by the way, that’s exactly what Saleh told Wilson on the phone shortly after the Jets drafted him. “The biggest thing I want to tell you, remember this,” Saleh said. “This organization is going to lift you, not the other way around.”

That’s what the Jets’ offense showed in its debut. They ran 21 offensive plays on Wilson’s two series. Twelve of them were runs (for an efficient 47 yards). And while Wilson did attempt nine passes, four of them were on those third downs, which were all 3rd and 4 or longer – in other words, in situations where the Jets had no choice but to throw.

And that will be their likely formula this season, in what is a more diverse, probably more complex version of their old Ground and Pound offense from a decade ago. The running game will be their bread and butter, which suits Wilson just fine.

“It was awesome,” he said of the Jets’ rushing attack. “I think that helps me out a lot. It slows down their pass rush a little bit. It makes those guys tired when we’re gashing them in the run game.”

And that makes it just a little bit easier for Wilson when he needs to complete a pass on third down.

“The third-down ones are big,” Wilson said. “Converting on third down is hard. If I’m trying to be a good quarterback in the NFL, it’s, ‘How can I help my team convert on these third downs?’ Because that’s what extends drives. You make some explosive plays. And that’s essentially where touchdowns come from.”

That’s the formula. That’s why Jets GM Joe Douglas has invested so much time, energy and money in building the Jets’ offensive line. And that’s why Saleh, when talking about his rushing attack on Saturday night, said, “Oh man, it always starts up front.”

After all, that was the formula the 49ers rode to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, running this same offensive scheme. They ran on 49.2 percent of their plays (478 of 1,012) that season. And that was with a quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo) in his sixth NFL season and in his third year in that offense.

Wilson is going to get a heck of a lot more protecting than that.

And that’s fine. It’s good, even. Maybe it’ll cost Wilson a shot at offensive Rookie of the Year, because surely another quarterback -- maybe Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence or Chicago’s Justin Fields -- will put up gaudier numbers. Maybe it’ll lead to the dreaded “game manager” criticism, as if managing a team to victory is somehow a bad thing.

But it’s still the right way to go. The Jets have built what they hope will be a big, powerful offensive line. They have a deep stable of speedy, versatile running backs. They believe they can ground opposing defenses into submission, which will help control the clock and make like easier for their rookie quarterback. And if their defense is as good as Saleh thinks it’s going to be, they might even grind out a few more low-scoring wins than anyone expects.

So if Wilson doesn’t light it up like everyone thinks a No. 2 pick should, that’s OK. The Jets believe his arm and talent will be there when they need it. And in the meantime, as he continues to get more comfortable in the offensive scheme, they’ll be more than happy to let their running game carry him along for the ride.