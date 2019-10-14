Jets offense felt “a lot different” with Sam Darnold back

In three losses without quarterback Sam Darnold in the lineup, the Jets gained 299 yards through the air and were generally incapable of moving the ball on offense.

That futility didn’t lead to loud complaints from the team’s other key offensive players, but it had to be frustrating for players like wide receiver Robby Anderson and running back Le'Veon Bell to have such a small chance at success. There was no such frustration this Sunday.

Darnold threw for 326 yards as the Jets picked up their first victory of the season. Bell and Anderson both said in the locker room that it felt “a lot different” playing with Darnold and Anderson added that the quarterback played an “amazing” game in his return from mononucleosis.

“Sam is a special player. So, you’ve got a guy in there who is able to make some plays, get the ball down field and get everybody lined up perfectly, getting them out of the huddle, a vocal leader in the huddle. So, he’s a special player,” Bell said. “We’ve been missing that these last couple weeks. It felt good having him out there. Obviously, guys [were] protecting him well enough today and we made some plays on our side. So, we’re going to continue to get better. We’re going to watch the film and see what else we’ve got to improve on.”

The Patriots are up next for the Jets and they held the Jets to 105 yards in a Week Three game between the teams. It seems like a good bet that the Jets will do better on that front, but another win will be tough to come by against the AFC’s only undefeated team.