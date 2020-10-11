Jets off to worse start in Adam Gase’s second year than his first

The Adam Gase era is getting worse before it gets better.

Gase is off to a worse start in his second year as Jets head coach with an 0-5 record compared to his 1-4 record last season. Not only is the Jets’ record worse this year, but they also haven’t shown any progress in 2020.

In the Jets’ first five games of the season, they’ve lost by at least two possessions in every single game. New York has also lost by double-digits in four of its five losses, including its latest loss against Arizona, 30-10.

It’s a poor reflection on Gase that his team is getting off to these slow starts in back-to-back years. Last year was more understandable given that Sam Darnold was out for three of the first five games with mononucleosis.

This year, though, the Jets don’t have the same excuse. Yes, injuries have hurt them badly, but to look this bad in five games is inexcusable. Gase’s offense is one of the league’s worst in nearly every category, including scoring (31st), total yards per game (32nd) and passing yards per game (32nd).

The Jets defense makes boneheaded mistakes whether it’s penalties, blown assignments or missed tackles almost every single week. They also have fallen off under the helm of Gregg Williams.

Overall, the last year-plus has been a disaster under Gase’s watch. If it doesn’t get any better over these next 11 games, then Gase could find himself on the open market come the end of the season.