Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett says Sean Payton violated code among coaches: 'We live in a glass house'

Nathaniel Hackett / SNY

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett found himself at the center of some harsh words from Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton last week, much to the surprise of Hackett and plenty of others around the league.

While the comments didn’t sit well with quarterback Aaron Rodgers or head coach Robert Saleh, Hackett himself was asked on Tuesday if he had any response, saying that he believed Payton had broken the "code” among NFL coaches by calling him out.

“Obviously last week has been a very unique week for this organization,” said Hackett. “I’ve been involved in this business my whole life, 43 years. As a coach, as a coach’s kid, we live in a glass house, we know that. We all live in different rooms, we’ve all got a key for it, and it’s one of those things where there’s a code, there’s a way that things are done in that house.

“This past week, it’s frustrating and it sucks, but we’re all susceptible to it, the things you do and the mistakes you make. And it costs you time on the field, it costs you your job and all those things, and I own all that stuff. I’ve got no excuses, that’s how we live here with the New York Jets, that’s how we’ve lived everywhere I’ve been. No excuses, so I own all of those things.

“It’s unfortunate that that had to happen, the comments that were made, but hey, they did. I’ll tell you, I was probably more surprised that they happened now. I was definitely expecting them in Week 5, so I’m almost thankful that we got that out of the way. We all understand [what] certain people feel and think, and I’ll tell you, you can always look at that silver lining. Man, this organization, these players, the coaches, Saleh, just the entire organization, Woody [Johnson], [president Hymie Elhai] … everybody has been unbelievable. I think that’s something that’s just awesome and brought our team together.”

“I do, I do,” Hackett responded when asked if he felt Payton had violated that code. “I just think that within this glass house that we all live in, it’s one of those things where it’s very expected. You knew it was going to happen. You knew he was going to handle it that way at some point. That’s how it was going on last year, but hey, it is what it is and we move on. I’m very excited about this team. There’s been a lot of really good stuff going on here. I want to be sure we’re focusing on that. That’s in the past. Learn from your mistakes and move on, all of it.

“Sometimes things are said that are totally uncalled for, and it does bring your team together, and I think that’s a beautiful thing. There were some defensive guys that I didn’t even know who were coming up to me, so that’s great.”

Hackett, who is starting his first season as the Jets offensive coordinator, said he’s never met Payton and wasn’t aware of the comments until after he came off the practice field last Thursday.

Payton told USA Today that Hackett may have done “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL” when he was the Broncos head coach for 15 games last season.

But after saying that the Broncos organization got “embarrassed” last season in his USA Today interview, Payton then backed off his comments, saying he regretted them and will use this as a “learning experience.”

And while Hackett said that it’s “all in the past” at this point, it’s fair to think the Jets will rally around their OC when they face Payton and Broncos in Week 5.