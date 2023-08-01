Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett expresses frustration with Sean Payton’s comments: ‘There’s a code’

NEW YORK — On Tuesday afternoon, Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett finally weighed in on the comments made by Sean Payton about him in USA Today last week.

“Obviously, last week has been a very unique week, I think, for this organization, Hackett said. “I’ve been involved in this business my whole life, 43 years. And as a coach, as a coach’s kid, we live in a glass house.

“We know that we all live in different rooms, we have a key for it. And it’s one of those things that there’s a code, there’s a way things are done in that house. This past week, it’s frustrating and it sucks, but we’re all susceptible to it.

“There are things you do, mistakes you make. It costs you time in the field, it costs you your job, all those things. And I own all of that stuff, I got no excuses. So, I own all those things.”

In a recent article released in USA Today, Payton took shots at Hackett in his only season coaching the Broncos. The current Broncos head coach also commented on how Hackett coached quarterback Russell Wilson.

“It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was,” Payton said.

The Broncos fired Hackett on Dec. 26 after a 4-11 record, including an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day on national television. The Jets hired Hackett a month later to help improve their offense, which finished 25th in the league last year.

Under Hackett, Wilson had the worst season of his career after he was traded from Seattle. Wilson threw for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games.

Payton also took shots at the Jets and was critical of all the media attention the team has received, including being set to premiere on Hard Knocks since acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“We’re not doing any of that,” Payton told USA Today. “The Jets did that this year. You watch. ‘Hard Knocks,’ all of it. I can see it coming.”

Payton later apologized for his comments to USA Today, saying, “It was a learning experience for me. It was a mistake, obviously. I need a little more filter … I said what I said, and obviously, I needed a little more restrain.”

Hackett told reporters that Payton hasn’t directly apologized to him and he feels like Payton broke the specific code coaches should have about discussing certain matters in public.

“I do, I do,” Hackett said. “I just think within this glass house that we all live in, it is one of those things, it is very expected. You knew it was going to happen, you knew he was going to handle it that way at some point, that’s how it was going on last year.

“It is what it is and we move on. I’m very excited about this team, there’s been a lot of good stuff going on here. I want to be sure we are focusing on that because that’s in the past, you learn from your mistakes and you move on.”

Since Payton’s comments, several players, including Rodgers, came to Hackett’s defense by telling Payton to “keep his coach’s name out of his mouth.” Even Jets coach Robert Saleh also said, “If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t poppin, so hate away.”

“I think there was a lot of people surprised by the comments,” Rodgers said on Tuesday. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and you don’t have to like it and I didn’t like it at all and that’s why I said what I said.

“I have a lot of love for Nathaniel, he’s a good human being, he’s a man of high intrigue and I will always stand by him and my teammates. So I thought it was surprising, but everyone is entitled to their opinion and some of them you like and some of them you really don’t like.”