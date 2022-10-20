Jets OC Mike LaFleur and Zach Wilson elaborate on Elijah Moore's role in the offense
Jets OC Mike LaFleur and QB Zach Wilson explain their perspective on Elijah Moore's role in the offense.
Jets OC Mike LaFleur and QB Zach Wilson explain their perspective on Elijah Moore's role in the offense.
Robert Saleh said after the Jets' Week 1 loss that he would be keeping receipts on those who mock Gang Green, and since, the Jets have responded with a 4-1 stretch. QB Zach Wilson has also kept a receipt.
WR Hunter Renfrow suffers hip injury, misses practice Thursday
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who recently expressed frustration with his suddenly limited role, requested to be traded Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Moore was excused from practice by the team, according to coach Robert Saleh, to be with his family to attend to a personal matter. Moore spent the day away from the facility and has asked to be dealt.
In this week's Four Verts, Charles McDonald laments the plight of a Broncos defense pulling its weight, as well as a Browns defense that most certainly is not.
Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore was not at practice today for undisclosed reasons. According to a new report if it were up to him, Moore would never be at Jets practice again. Moore has asked for a trade because he is frustrated with his lack of targets in the Jets’ offense, according to Ian Rapoport [more]
Elijah Moore has requested a trade
At his age, Brady is only playing to win, and no one knows if the Bucs can. At least one former rival doesn't think there's any way he's enjoying this.
For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any...
Elijah Moore wants out of New York. The Bears should be the first team on the phone trying to pry the young slot receiver away from the Jets.
Elijah Moore was upset on Twitter on Sunday after he wasn't targeted a single time in their win against the Packers.
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
Thirty-one NFL owners voted to permit a contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday. Here's how much Goodell makes in a single season.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss infighting between NFL owners, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey & the lack of scoring offense in 2022.
Injured Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson tweeted out a video of himself running full speed during a workout.
A few high-profile quarterbacks have faced struggles in the first six weeks of the season. But how much they are to blame for their teams’ shortcomings is variable
With Mac Jones now ready to play, who will be the starting QB moving forward for the Patriots?
On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen called the starting quarterback a “game-time decision.” It’s still a few hours from game time, but the Saints apparently have made their decision. Ed Werder of ESPN reports that Andy Dalton will start “as expected” against the Cardinals in Thursday Night Football. Jameis Winston, though, will dress as the [more]
Former NFL MVP quarterback Kurt Warner joins Phil Perry to talk about his impressions of Bailey Zappe in the last three games. Who will start at QB for the Patriots when Mac Jones returns?
Look no further than these 6 players, one of whom Jason Kelce called "irreplaceable," to explain the Eagles' 6-0 start.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 7's top running back plays. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)