Jets OC Mike LaFleur: Run game needs to be ‘fixed now, like yesterday'

New York Jets running back Zonovan Knight (27) rushes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half. / Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets’ offense has scored just 20 points in their last eight quarters of play. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said on Friday afternoon that there is a lot of work to be done.

“We got Seattle in nine or ten days… we got to piece a lot of things together right now,” LaFleur said Friday. “I liked the direction at one point of where this thing was going and over the last two, three weeks it hasn’t been good enough.

“Again, starting with me and the rest of the coaches, so we got to figure a lot of things out.”

While the play of quarterback Zach Wilson has rightfully stolen all the headlines, the lack of any sustainable running game has become almost an equally pressing issue.

“Yeah, it’s off, and that’s kind of what I was just alluding to right there,” LaFleur said referencing his comment about the offense’s recent struggles.

“There was a stretch, and I showed the guys that the other day, there was a stretch where we ran the ball pretty well; Green Bay, Denver, obviously the Buffalo game, even Minnesota kind of got it going a little bit late,” LaFleur said.

In games against Chicago, Minnesota, and Buffalo, Zonovan Knight put up 230 rushing yards and averaged five yards per carry. But in the last two games, he’s managed just 21 yards on 19 carries (1.1 yards per carry).

And in the loss to Detroit a week ago, Knight and fellow back Michael Carter combined for 38 yards on 17 carries (2.24 yards per carry).

“These last three weeks has not been acceptable on all levels,” LaFleur said, “starting with us as coaches putting these guys in the position to get the run game going, the execution is off, the fundamentals are off, and that starts with me and we got to get that fixed now, like yesterday.”

Unfortunately for Jets fans, it was not fixed yesterday when, in the loss to Jacksonville, the three running backs Knight, Carter and Ty Johnson combined for 11 yards on 10 carries. Three of those carries (by Knight) went for negative yardage.

So is this simply a case of the Jets missing rookie running back Breece Hall, who was off to a Pro Bowl-caliber start before he sustained a season-ending injury in Week 7?

“Yeah, that is what it is,” LaFleur said of Hall’s injury. “That was two months ago, we ran the ball well against Chicago, ran the ball pretty well against Minnesota."

“Breece is a great player, would love to have him and he’ll be great moving forward, but that’s not the issue right now.”

With issues both under center and in the backfield, the Jets’ slim playoff hopes rely on finding answers to one of the problems now, like yesterday.