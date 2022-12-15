Jets OC Mike LaFleur confident Zach Wilson can play if needed Sunday: ‘His mindset is in the right place’

Zach Wilson and Mike White / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets’ next game is a relative must-win situation for their playoff chances, and Zach Wilson may play a part in it.

After being elevated to backup quarterback this week, the former No. 2 overall pick may see playing time if Mike White cannot finish Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions due to injury. White was mauled by the Buffalo Bills in the Jets' 20-12 loss in Week 14, leaving twice due to upper body injuries.

Joe Flacco came in to back up White, but this week is different. If White takes a hit that knocks him out again, Wilson is in.

When Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was given that scenario and asked if he was confident that Wilson could slide in and get the job done, it was a resounding yes.

“I am [confident in Wilson]. He has confidence in himself, the players have confidence in him and we as coaches have confidence in him,” he said.

After the team’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, Wilson was demoted to the third-string quarterback to “reset” -- as head coach Robert Saleh put it -- after his poor performance and lack of accountability afterwards.

LaFleur says Wilson has made the most of that time and that is the reason why they elevated him for this week’s matchup.

“He approached it in the right way. His mindset is in the right place,” LaFleur said. “He understood why this was needed and he made the most of it. He got to play in the pocket against one of the best defenses in football during practice. Yes, that’s not live bullets but that’s where you get better, that’s where you get to reset your mind and just play football and work on the lower-half fundamentals. I thought he’s done a great job of it, he’s attacked it and that’s why we elevated him back to No. 2.”

While LaFleur wouldn’t get into specifics of what he’s seen in Wilson during these few weeks, he believes the time away from the rigorous studying and scheming for games has helped the BYU product.

“He’s in a good place in terms of that mental reset of not having to put all the time and thought in the scheme of what needed to get done on Sunday,” LaFleur said. “And just go out there and play football, the essence of football and have fun getting your completions, playing fundamentally sound and going about that.”

Story continues

LaFleur does admit that no matter who is under center for the Jets that he needs to do a better job of getting the offense going early. The team didn’t score in the first half against Buffalo -- and scored just six points against the Vikings the week prior -- so if the Jets hope to overcome the high-powered offense the Lions have, they'll need to put up points of their own.

“We can execute better, it always comes down to execution. I put execution on coaches. We have to come out and execute better right away,” LaFleur said. “It’s not a difficult game if we don’t make it difficult … We’re not far away, we as position coaches and players make the necessary adjustments to get going. You want to start fast and finish fast and play well in between. … I’m still waiting for the complete game. That’s on me to get that going and that’s on the position coaches and then the players to follow suit.”



The Jets are currently 7-6 and are on the outside looking in for a playoff spot, but a win Sunday could go a long way to grabbing one of the three Wild Cards.