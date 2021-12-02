Jets OC Mike LaFleur breaks down Zach Wilson's performance against Texans

Zach Wilson running white jersey vs Texans

Having not played for a month, Zach Wilson was bound to have some questionable decisions.

One of those included a shovel pass that hit off Ty Johnson's back and was subsequently was intercepted.

But he also made the plays when he had to, as he rushed for the game-winning touchdown, and his performance was good enough for the Jets to get their third win of the season.



"[He looked] like a 22-year-old who hasn’t played in a month," Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur told reporters on Thursday. “Just him getting back was gonna be just huge in terms of obviously his development."

He started off 1-for-6 with that interception (his first pass of the game was caught), but then completed 13 of his final 19 passes.

"Went out there as an offense, didn’t start the way that we wanted to, obviously, but what I loved was he settled down, he settled in, our offense settled in, and he made better decisions to put our offense in the best chance to win a football game, and that’s what we did," said LaFleur.



Slow starts have been an issue for the Jets all season long. They score 5.9 first-half points per game, which ranks dead last in the NFL.

But Wilson also missed four games, so this isn't just a Wilson thing. LaFleur took blame for the sluggish starts.

“I gotta figure out a better way to put all 11 guys in a position to get going faster.... I don’t think there’s any one answer right now. If we did have an answer in terms of getting going faster right away, we’d do it. We’re continuing searching for it. It’s just getting him comfortable," he said.

Wilson and the Jets will look to win their second in a row against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.