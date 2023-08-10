As Jets' O-line musical chairs continues, Alijah Vera-Tucker ready to 'play wherever the team needs me'

Jul 28, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) looks on during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are moving closer and closer to the start of their much-anticipated 2023 regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11, and while new quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Gang Green’s revamped receiving corps have been giving fans a reason to be excited, one major question remains:

Will the offensive line be able to keep Rodgers upright?

While the Jets added some O-line depth this offseason and have some good pieces on the roster, it’s currently unclear how those pieces fit together.

In a perfect world, the Jets would probably have Duane Brown at left tackle, Laken Tomlinson at left guard, Connor McGovern at center, Alijah Vera-Tucker at right guard, and then either Mekhi Becton or Max Mitchell at right tackle.

But the veteran Brown is still on the PUP list as he recovers from a shoulder injury, and Becton has been in and out of the lineup as he continues to recover from knee issues of his own. As a result, swing players like Billy Turner have seen more time in practice, and the pieces to that puzzle are constantly shifting around.

“We have time,” head coach Robert Saleh said on Thursday, “but as a coach you want it done yesterday.”

Perhaps the most interesting piece in this game of O-line musical chairs is Vera-Tucker. The 24-year-old former second-round pick, and potentially the Jets’ most talented player among the lineman, has the ability to play guard or tackle.

After starting his Jets career at left guard, the USC product has proven to be an incredibly versatile piece, making starts at both guard and both tackle spots in the span of just 23 pro games.

So could Vera-Tucker be an option to start the 2023 season at tackle?

“We’re going to put the best five out there,” Robert Saleh said after a pause when asked that very same question on Thursday.

If you ask Vera-Tucker, he’ll tell you that while his current focus is on the right guard spot, he’s willing to play anywhere along the line to help the Jets win game.

“Y’all know me, I’ve said it plenty of times before. I’m going to play wherever the team needs me to play, wherever they think I fit best on this offensive line, whether that’s guard, tackle, it really doesn’t matter to me,” Vera-Tucker said. “I’m going to go out there and do my thing to the fullest. Right now, everything’s pretty set, but like last year, things can change in a heartbeat.”

Saleh has been confident throughout training camp that the team will have Brown back at left tackle in time for Week 1, despite the fact that the team hasn’t publicly revealed when the veteran might return to the practice field.

Getting Brown back will probably allow the rest of the pieces to fall into their proper places, but until then, the Jets can feel assured that they have a Swiss Army Knife-type of player in Vera-Tucker, who’s more than willing to play wherever the coaches decide.