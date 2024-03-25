Jets Notes: Aaron Rodgers ready to go for OTAs, expectations for Nathaniel Hackett

Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with reporters on Monday morning at the annual NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Fla.

Saleh touched on a number of topics, including a potential Corey Davis return, Mike Williams' timeline to return from last year's torn ACL, and much more.

Here are some of the other topics Saleh discussed on Monday morning...

Aaron Rodgers ready for OTAs

"[We're] expecting him to be ready for spring. As you guys know, OTAs have become a seven-on-seven camp, so he should be able to do all of that stuff," Saleh said. "But as we get closer, which we are in the next couple of weeks here, we’ll communicate more with him."

What the Jets have achieved this offseason

"I thought [general manager Joe Douglas has] done a really nice job. It’s given us a lot of flexibility with regards to the draft. So, still a lot of work to do. A lot of things that we need to accomplish, but good so far."

On last year's "loud" offseason

"I don’t have any regrets with regards to [last offseason], because you can’t hide from it. You trade for a guy like Aaron Rodgers, I feel like it would have sounded silly for any of us to try to hide from it. But the reality is, winning offseasons doesn’t matter, we’ve got to win football games. And no matter how much excitement there is around the organization, no matter how much excitement there is around free agency or the draft, none of it matters.

"Like I’ve said, just gotta keep our heads down and find ways to get better, continue to have a great offseason, and when we get to the season we have to find a way to put Ws in the win column."

Will 2024 be a failure if Jets don't make the playoffs?

"I’ll never say that. Like I said, put your head down, do the best you can, put your work. Obviously we all want to win games, we all want to go to the playoffs, we all want to win championships. That’s been the goal since the day we walked in here. We felt like we were going to have that opportunity last year, it didn’t happen, and this year is about picking ourselves up, putting our heads down and just working."

Expectations for OC Nathaniel Hackett

"I know he will be [better in 2024]. Like I said, it’s all part of – when you lose, you’re a loser. I suck, Joe D. sucks, we all suck, so it goes with the territory. The best thing we can do is put our heads down, and like I said, we’ve got to go to work. All of the feel-good stuff in the offseason doesn’t matter. Gotta win football games, and when you win football games, all the narratives will change."