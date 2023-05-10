Jets will not be traveling overseas in 2023, only AFC East team not selected

The Jets now know all of their traveling in 2023 will be within the United States. The NFL announced the five international games for this upcoming season and the Jets are not among the teams heading to either England or Germany. In fact, the Jets will be the only AFC East team not making the trip.

The Jets did have a chance at traveling. Three of their scheduled road opponents — Bills, Patriots, Chiefs — had already been announced to “host” such games this season. As it turned out, not only are the Bills and Patriots heading overseas, but so are the Miami Dolphins. They will meet the Chiefs in Germany on November 5.

The full slate of international games is as follows:

Falcons vs. Jaguars, October 1 at Wembley Stadium in London

Jaguars vs. Bills, October 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Ravens vs. Titans, October 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Dolphins vs. Chiefs, November 5 at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany

Colts vs. Patriots, November 12 at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany

