Jets not tendering WR Jeff Smith, will become free agent

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

The Jets will not tender wide receiver Jeff Smith, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He was set to become a restricted free agent but with the Jets not offering a tender, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Smith caught eight passes for 134 yards in 2022. He spent four seasons with the Jets, totaling 34 catches for 426 yards.

Smith tweeted a thank you to the fans.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

Recommended Stories