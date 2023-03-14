Jets not tendering WR Jeff Smith, will become free agent

The Jets will not tender wide receiver Jeff Smith, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He was set to become a restricted free agent but with the Jets not offering a tender, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The #Jets aren't tendering RFA WR Jeff Smith, per source. Speedy fourth-year receiver (and onetime Boston College QB) has 34 career catches and now can sign with any team. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

Smith caught eight passes for 134 yards in 2022. He spent four seasons with the Jets, totaling 34 catches for 426 yards.

Smith tweeted a thank you to the fans.

Preciate you NY! You gave me a chance to feed my family , forever Grateful! Love 🙏🏾 — Jeff Smith II (@jsmoothiiee) March 14, 2023

